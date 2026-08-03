NCM forecasts convective clouds, blowing dust and scattered showers through Friday
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are forecast to climb to as high as 50°C today, while afternoon convective clouds could bring scattered rainfall to parts of the eastern and southern regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10-25 km/h, freshening at times to 40 km/h inland and causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains.
The prevailing weather pattern is linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for afternoon convective cloud formation.
Similar conditions are expected to persist through Friday, with a chance of convective clouds and rainfall over eastern, southern and, at times, western and internal areas. Winds are forecast to strengthen midweek, reaching up to 50 km/h on Wednesday and Thursday, raising blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight throughout the period.