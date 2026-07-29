UAE weather forecast: Chance of rain returns as temperatures soar to 48°C

Convective clouds may bring showers inland as winds raise blowing dust risk
Dubai: Convective clouds are expected to develop over parts of the UAE today, bringing a chance of rainfall to eastern, western and some inland areas, while temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 48°C in internal regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the weather would be partly cloudy in general, with convective cloud formation extending eastward and westward into some inland areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 45 km/h inland and over the mountains, causing blowing dust in areas affected by cloud activity. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 42°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C over the mountains.
Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions through Sunday, with further chances of convective cloud formation and scattered rainfall over eastern areas, particularly during the afternoon. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are forecast to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.