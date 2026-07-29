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UAE weather forecast: Chance of rain returns as temperatures soar to 48°C

Convective clouds may bring showers inland as winds raise blowing dust risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 42°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C over the mountains.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 42°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C over the mountains.
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Dubai: Convective clouds are expected to develop over parts of the UAE today, bringing a chance of rainfall to eastern, western and some inland areas, while temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 48°C in internal regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said the weather would be partly cloudy in general, with convective cloud formation extending eastward and westward into some inland areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 45 km/h inland and over the mountains, causing blowing dust in areas affected by cloud activity. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 42°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C over the mountains.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions through Sunday, with further chances of convective cloud formation and scattered rainfall over eastern areas, particularly during the afternoon. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are forecast to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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