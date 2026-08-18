Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas as humidity raises fog risk
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 50°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with rain, blowing dust and a risk of fog also forecast as contrasting weather conditions affect the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Internal areas will experience the highest temperatures, ranging from 45°C to 50°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 45°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range between 33°C and 39°C.
Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Speeds could reach 40 km/h inland and in mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some western areas, creating a possibility of fog or mist.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, with possible afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas and winds reaching 40 km/h.
The NCM expects temperatures to decrease on Thursday, although freshening winds could continue to cause blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times in western areas.
Friday and Saturday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east and continued overnight humidity bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal areas.