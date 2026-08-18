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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 50°C as rain, blowing dust expected

Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas as humidity raises fog risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 50°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with rain, blowing dust and a risk of fog also forecast as contrasting weather conditions affect the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

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Internal areas will experience the highest temperatures, ranging from 45°C to 50°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 45°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range between 33°C and 39°C.

Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Speeds could reach 40 km/h inland and in mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some western areas, creating a possibility of fog or mist.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.

Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, with possible afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas and winds reaching 40 km/h.

The NCM expects temperatures to decrease on Thursday, although freshening winds could continue to cause blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf may also become rough at times in western areas.

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing in the east and continued overnight humidity bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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