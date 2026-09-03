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UAE weather alert: Rain, strong winds and blowing dust forecast today

Convective clouds may bring rain and winds through 8pm in eastern, southern areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain, strong winds and dust are forecast across UAE today, with convective clouds, reduced visibility, mist and hotter, humid conditions through the coming days.
Rain, strong winds and dust are forecast across UAE today, with convective clouds, reduced visibility, mist and hotter, humid conditions through the coming days.
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Dubai: The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of convective cloud formation accompanied by rainfall and fresh to strong winds, which could become very strong at times, across parts of the country on Thursday.

The conditions are forecast to affect some eastern and southern areas between 2pm and 8pm today, the NCM said.

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Strong downdrafts associated with the convective clouds could stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in affected areas, it added.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Friday, when the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with another chance of convective clouds and afternoon rainfall over eastern and southern areas.

Winds could reach 40 km/h, causing blowing dust, while increasing humidity overnight could lead to mist over some coastal and inland areas early on Saturday.

Saturday could bring further afternoon rain to eastern areas alongside an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions will persist overnight, with a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Sunday morning.

Conditions on Sunday and Monday are forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, although clouds developing over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon.

Winds could reach 35 km/h on both days, while seas are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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