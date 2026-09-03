Convective clouds may bring rain and winds through 8pm in eastern, southern areas
Dubai: The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of convective cloud formation accompanied by rainfall and fresh to strong winds, which could become very strong at times, across parts of the country on Thursday.
The conditions are forecast to affect some eastern and southern areas between 2pm and 8pm today, the NCM said.
Strong downdrafts associated with the convective clouds could stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in affected areas, it added.
Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Friday, when the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with another chance of convective clouds and afternoon rainfall over eastern and southern areas.
Winds could reach 40 km/h, causing blowing dust, while increasing humidity overnight could lead to mist over some coastal and inland areas early on Saturday.
Saturday could bring further afternoon rain to eastern areas alongside an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions will persist overnight, with a chance of mist over some coastal areas on Sunday morning.
Conditions on Sunday and Monday are forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, although clouds developing over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon.
Winds could reach 35 km/h on both days, while seas are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.