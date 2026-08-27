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UAE weather forecast: Rain, dust and strong winds expected as temperatures hit 49°C

Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas as winds hit 45km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Conditions are expected to become more stable on Sunday, while Monday night and Tuesday morning could turn humid over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Conditions are expected to become more stable on Sunday, while Monday night and Tuesday morning could turn humid over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
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Dubai: Rain is forecast over parts of the UAE on Thursday as temperatures rise to 49°C and strong winds around clouds stir up dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall. The country is being affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 45°C and 49°C in inland areas, 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.

Winds will generally be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong at times around clouds, causing blowing dust. Speeds could reach 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along the coast and islands.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight.

The chance of rain will continue on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Rain-bearing clouds are also forecast over eastern and southern areas on Saturday.

Conditions are expected to become more stable on Sunday, while Monday night and Tuesday morning could turn humid over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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