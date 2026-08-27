Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas as winds hit 45km/h
Dubai: Rain is forecast over parts of the UAE on Thursday as temperatures rise to 49°C and strong winds around clouds stir up dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall. The country is being affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 45°C and 49°C in inland areas, 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.
Winds will generally be light to moderate but could become fresh to strong at times around clouds, causing blowing dust. Speeds could reach 45km/h in mountainous areas, 40km/h inland and 35km/h along the coast and islands.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight.
The chance of rain will continue on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Rain-bearing clouds are also forecast over eastern and southern areas on Saturday.
Conditions are expected to become more stable on Sunday, while Monday night and Tuesday morning could turn humid over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.