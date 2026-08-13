Emirati Women’s Day 2026: Deals and desserts across the UAE

Some things need to be celebrated – like a cool breeze on a sunny day or a rainbow after a storm. Like people, resilient in the face of adversity. On Emirati Women’s Day – marked annually on Aug 28 – we doff our caps to the women in the UAE who have made a difference. In true UAE-style however, we recognise all women for their indominable spirit with deals, desserts, and more across the country.

There’s nothing quite like a giggle and a goss with friends over coffee and cake. But the experience does level up at French Mediterranean restaurant carine – where both coffee and cake tango with pistachios and cream. The result is a decadent Pistachio Tiramisu, created specifically for Emirati Women’s Day (August 28) and the weekend after it.

They may be small pockets, but each of the ‘jewel’ dim sums at China Tang Dubai hold a big message: of strength, of resilience. The six dim sums are Pearl Garden Dumpling, with water chestnut filling; Sapphire Silk Dumpling, mushrooms in a blue case; Ruby Blossom Dumpling, filled with mixed vegetables; Imperial Jade Dumpling with a scallop and shrimp filling; Amber Crystal Dumpling, stuffed with chicken; and Golden Topaz Dumpling, a Xiao Long Bao. Each colour and flavour has been chosen with a value in mind Inspired by this year’s theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” announced by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. And each collection is called Jewels of Her Strength.

Ladies, take a moment to celebrate everything that you have achieved today. Reward yourself with a pause at La Maison Ani, where a new dessert is being concocted. It’s called a Tarte Cacahuète & Caramel Salé and has a chocolate tart base, filled with peanut caramel, chocolate ganache and sea salt caramel, finished with a cloud of vanilla mascarpone cream. On Emirati Women’s Day, you will be recognised for all you do with one of these, complementary, during lunch and dinner service.

For a Bengali-style feast for the senses – and the taste buds – reserve your spot at the Bong Bhoj table which will give you a front row seat to a celebration of flavours and to views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. Among the tasters are Doi Phuchka, Kosha Mangsho (lamb), Lepu Pata Murgir Jhol (chicken), and Chanar Kofta Curry (cottage cheese). End on a delicious note with Patishapta.

It’s the quiet spaces that invite heart-to-heart conversations – the kind that stay with you long after the meeting is done. And for now, you can claim a spot that not only encourages confidence but also does it while treating you to all manner of delicious nibbles. The Tea Room at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s Coastal, Tropical & Floral Afternoon Tea comes with savouries - including seared scallops with celeriac purée, tomato jam and balsamic pearls – and sweets such as mango and coconut mousse.

Four days, four sessions – to unwind and give yourself a chance to breathe. Take it easy with these classes that will suit women of all ages and abilities. The programme begins with a Hatha Yoga session at VEO Manzil on Thursday evening, followed by Hatha Yoga at VEO Arabian Ranches 2 on Friday. On Saturday, guests can enjoy a Flow Yoga session at VEO Meadows, before the programme concludes with a final Hatha Yoga session at VEO Hayya Lakes on Sunday.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.