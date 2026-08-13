10 things to do in Dubai this weekend: Lucky Ali and Usha Uthup concert, live music, comedy and more

From Lucky Ali and Thaalam Beats to family fun and summer staycations, here is what is on
Dubai: It is a significant weekend for two of the largest communities in this country. Pakistan marks Independence Day on Friday 14 August, India on Saturday 15 August, and the calendar has arranged itself accordingly.
Here is everything worth knowing, in the order it happens.
Where: The Gallery, The H Dubai When: Until Friday 14 August, daily 2pm to 6pm Price: Afternoon tea Dh129 for one, Dh199 for two
The H has stretched Book Lovers Day into a full week at The Gallery, with a community book swap running alongside a display of the hotel's antique book collection. Bring something you have finished, leave with something you have not.
Where: Troy, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay When: Friday 14 August, doors and start 8pm Price: From Dh75
Folk of Khan perform, with harmonium, dholak, khartal and live vocals. Qawwali is built for a room rather than an arena, and a hotel venue in Business Bay is closer to the right scale than most bookings of this kind manage.
Dress code is party wear or business casual, a door policy applies, and one house drink is included in the ticket.
Where: Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah When: Every Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 6pm Price:Drinks from Dh19
Six hours of specially priced drinks, with Dh19 the entry point and most of the list at Dh39. It is designed for sitting rather than moving on.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk When: Saturday 15 August Price: From Dh125
Three generations of South Indian music on one bill, which the arena circuit here does not do often.
Usha Uthup is the reason to go even if you know nothing else on the list, with five decades of jazz, pop, disco and film music behind her. Benny Dayal is the modern counterpart, a playback singer who came up through A.R. Rahman's studio. Thaikkudam Bridge are the loudest thing on the bill, a large Kerala band mixing classical Indian forms with rock.
Where: Hall 8, Dubai World Trade Centre When: Saturday 15 August, doors 6pm, starts 8.30pm Price: From Dh105
Two of the biggest names in Arabic hip-hop on one bill for the fifth run of this series.
Marwan Moussa brings the lyrical side and the chart material. Hleem brings the energy.
Where: Gogo Village When: Saturday 15 August, 4pm to 6pm Price: From Dh130 Ages: 3 to 12
The afternoon option for anyone with children, and timed for exactly where we are in the calendar.
Two hours of character meet-and-greets, games and dancing, face painting, a design-your-own pencil case workshop and a goodbye parade at the end. Indoor play is included throughout.
Booking ahead is recommended, since places are limited.
Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef When: Saturdays from 15 August to 29 August Price: From Dh85, including two food or drink vouchers
The format is a rotating lineup of local comedians rather than a single headliner, and the promise is a loud, unpredictable night with material that pushes at the edges. Two vouchers are included, each redeemable against a food item or a drink.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk When: Sunday 16 August Price: From Dh175
Coca-Cola Arena goes two for two this weekend.
He arrived in 1996 with the album Sunoh and a voice that sounded like nobody else working in Hindi music at the time, unpolished in a way that was clearly deliberate.
O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Safarnama, and a room singing all of them.
Where: AMARU, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Every Friday, from 8.30pm
AMARU runs a weekly Latin American evening built around fire-led cooking, ritual-inspired cocktails and live Tango and Salsa performances through the night. The food comes off open flame, the drinks lean into the theatrical, and the dancing is performed.
Valid until: 30 September
Three hotels on one estate, all running the same shape of deal: breakfast included, a free upgrade to half board with lunch or dinner, and access to the pools, private beach and resort activities. Early check-in and late check-out subject to availability.
JA Beach Hotel and JA Lake View Hotel offer rooms, JA Palm Tree Court offers suites.
Calm Spa at Palm Tree Court has unlimited 30, 60 and 90-minute massages from Dh800, a Full Day Reset combining a 75-minute massage, three-course lunch and pool and beach access from Dh650, a free 60-minute massage with every 90-minute deep tissue booking, and buy two get one free across selected treatments.