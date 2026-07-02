Lucky Ali in Dubai 2026: Date, venue, tickets and everything you need to know

If you're looking for an evening of nostalgia, here's where to go
There are concerts, and then there are evenings that feel like a time machine.
On Sunday, 16 August 2026, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali returns to Dubai for a live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena, promising a setlist built on cherished favourites.
The show brings back one of the most distinctive voices in Indian music. You can expect songs that defined your childhood, from O Sanam and Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Safarnama, along with fan favourites that continue to travel across generations.
This Dubai stop marks Lucky Ali’s return to the city, and the format is straightforward: A curated live set built around his most recognisable tracks, delivered in an arena setting designed for large-scale live music.
So, if you’ve had his songs on repeat for years or discovered them more recently through playlists and streaming platforms, this is one of those rare live shows that leans heavily on nostalgia without needing much introduction.
Get tickets here: On Platinumlist
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Sunday, 16 August 2026
Coca-Cola Arena
Located in City Walk, the venue is easily accessible:
By car: via Sheikh Zayed Road, Exit 47 towards Al Safa Street, following signs for City Walk
By metro: Red Line to Dubai Mall / Burj Khalifa Station, then a short walk
By taxi: widely known destination across Dubai