From concerts and comedy to family attractions and shopping, here's what's on this August
Dubai: Bollywood legends, a Michael Jackson tribute, a Filipino pop takeover, stand-up in Hindi, South Indian fusion, and enough family fun to exhaust the kids twice over. August in the UAE is packed with things to do. Here's what's on.
VOX Cinemas has teamed up with Dubai Economy and Tourism for a limited-run menu spotlighting homegrown Emirati culinary talent. Diners at THEATRE by VOX can try three dishes: a Date and Chami Cheese Salad and slow-cooked Beef Short Ribs by twin chefs Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi, the youngest qualified Emirati chefs in the region, plus a Sticky Date Pudding from pastry chef Ahmad Al Fardan.
When: From 29 July, limited time Where: THEATRE by VOX at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Wafi Mall, plus The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi Price: With cinema dining
One of the region's largest indoor family destinations returns, packed with rides, skill games, workshops, stage shows and the Modesh Market. There's also a Baby Shark collaboration running until 31 July with daily sing-along shows and a meet and greet.
When: Daily, 12pm to 10pm, until 23 August Where: Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3, Dubai World Trade Centre Price: Free entry, six hours' complimentary parking
The final week of Summer Restaurant Week runs across more than 55 restaurants, including Leña Dubai, Duo Gastrobar, Pie House, Bebek and Shamiana. Bookings are through Careem DineOut on the Careem app.
When: Until 2 August Where: Participating restaurants across Dubai Price: Two-course lunch Dh80, three-course dinner Dh120
Your last chance at the citywide sale, with up to 80% off across more than 1,000 brands and flash sales going as deep as 90%.
When: Until 2 August Where: Retailers across Dubai Price: Free to browse
Rasha Rizk, the voice behind some of the Arab world's best-loved animated series theme songs, brings a nostalgic evening of music to Dubai World Trade Centre.
When: 1 August, 8:30pm Where: Exhibition Hall 8, Dubai World Trade Centre Price: From Dh105
Dubai Festival Plaza hosts a Dance Battle bringing youth and families together for an energetic celebration of music, movement and creativity.
When: 1 August Where: Dubai Festival Plaza Price: Free
The community indoor run returns with 1km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km categories to suit all fitness levels, alongside music, aid stations and family-friendly activities.
When: 2 August Where: Ibn Battuta Mall Price: Check with organisers
A first-of-its-kind Filipino concert experience lands at Etihad Arena, with the SB Girls headlining a one-night-only, high-energy production built for a stage this size.
When: 8 August, doors 6pm, show 7pm Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh349
South Indian music takes over Coca-Cola Arena, with playback star Benny Dayal, music icon Usha Uthup and fusion band Thaikkudam Bridge journeying through Malayalam, Tamil and contemporary hits. Part of Dubai Summer Surprises.
When: 15 August, 8pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: From Dh75
Few voices carry the nostalgia Lucky Ali's does. The man behind O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Safarnama returns to Dubai with a setlist of his greatest hits.
When: 16 August, 8pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: From Dh125
One of India's most beloved comedians brings his iconic characters, sharp impersonations and non-stop laughter to the stage. Performed in Hindi, and built for the whole family.
When: 21 August, 8pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: From Dh125
The Padma Shri vocalist launches his global world tour right here in the capital, with three decades of Bollywood hits in tow.
When: 21 August, doors 7:30pm, show 9pm Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh150
Live Nation brings one of the world's biggest King of Pop tributes to the UAE, led by performer Lenny Jay with an international cast, more than 20 songs and a full two-hour production.
When: 22 August, doors 6:30pm, show 8pm Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh160
A women-only immersive Tarab night for Emirati Women's Day, led by Tunisian artist Lamia Riahi with The Arab Choir Ladies and a live band, built entirely around singing along together.
When: 28 August, doors 7:30pm, show 8pm Where: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh350