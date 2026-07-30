VOX Cinemas has teamed up with Dubai Economy and Tourism for a limited-run menu spotlighting homegrown Emirati culinary talent. Diners at THEATRE by VOX can try three dishes: a Date and Chami Cheese Salad and slow-cooked Beef Short Ribs by twin chefs Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi, the youngest qualified Emirati chefs in the region, plus a Sticky Date Pudding from pastry chef Ahmad Al Fardan.