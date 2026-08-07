Filipino pop icon SB Girls arrive in Abu Dhabi with surprises in store for UAE fans

The beloved Filipino group opens up about the bond that keeps them together
Abu Dhabi: What was meant to be a simple reunion among friends has turned into one of the biggest comeback stories in Filipino pop music.
Ahead of their “Get Get Aw” concert at Etihad Arena, members of the iconic Filipino girl group SB Girls have gathered in Abu Dhabi on August 6 for a press conference at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, where they reflected on their journey back to the spotlight and teased fresh surprises for fans in the UAE.
The highly anticipated concert has marked a milestone for Filipino entertainment in the Emirates.
“We are so proud that for the first time a Filipino group will perform in Etihad Arena. We look forward to the support of the Filipino community,” said Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver in his remarks.
The press conference has been attended by 18 members namely Aiza Buraga, Cynthia Yapchiongco, Sunshine Garcia-Castro, Mia Pangyarihan, Monique Icban-Diamante, Mae Acosta-Valdes, Mhyca Bautista, Sugar Mercado, Jacky Rivas, Cherry Rufo Panganiban, Shane Gonzales Ignacio, Jovel Palomo, Danielle Sheen Ramirez-Hartmann, Weng Ibarra, Grace Nera, Sandy Tolentino, Jopay Paguia, and group leader Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap.
For the SB Girls, returning to the stage has not been part of the original plan.
Asked by Gulf News how the reunion concert came about, SB Girl Mhyca has revealed that the group had only intended to reconnect with one another.
“We only talked about having a reunion. We never expected it would bring us all the way to the UAE. Our love and sisterhood have only become stronger,” shared Mhyca.
That reunion has since evolved into rounds of concerts and a world tour, reconnecting the group with the fans who grew up dancing and singing to their hits in the early 2000s.
More than two decades after first making waves in the Philippine music scene, the group believes its enduring appeal comes down to music that transcends generations.
The members have highlighted that their songs remain relevant because they are “timeless” and continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.
SB Girl Mia mentioned that the group's music has always connected with everyday Filipinos.
“Our songs became memorable because they are for the masses. The dedication and passion of every member has always been 100 per cent,” exclaimed Mia.
When asked to describe Abu Dhabi, the members have smiled as they shared their first impressions of the capital.
They have regarded the city as “very warm,” just like the people who welcomed them.
The reception from the Filipino community has made the visit even more meaningful.
Group leader Rochelle has also reflected on the emotional journey behind the reunion, admitting there was a time when the members doubted themselves.
“For a time, we lost confidence in ourselves. We never expected that we would now be going on a world tour. I have strong faith that the girls can go even further,” recalled Rochelle.
Her message underscored what has become a recurring theme of the group's comeback, sisterhood.
While longtime supporters can expect the nostalgia of classic SB Girls hits, the group has bared that the concert will also offer something new.
SB Girl Jopay has promised audiences fresh production elements and hinted at what's next for the group.
“There are new things to look forward to, including new production arrangements, and we also have a new album coming,” said Jopay.
Meanwhile, organisers have noted that the Abu Dhabi concert is a celebration of the community that has supported the group through the years.
As anticipation builds for the show on August 8, fans will also be watching closely for another announcement. Producers have pointed out that details of the Dubai leg of the tour are expected to be revealed during the Abu Dhabi event, giving UAE audiences yet another reason to look forward to the group's much-awaited comeback.