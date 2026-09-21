Egyptian star Angham to light up Abu Dhabi: Date, tickets and more

Egyptian vocalist adds star power to Abu Dhabi’s packed November concert calendar
Angham is set to perform in Abu Dhabi this November, with the Egyptian singer scheduled to take the stage at Space42 Arena on November 29.
The concert will bring the singer to the capital for an evening centred around her music catalogue and live performance.
The concert will take place on Sunday, November 29, at Space42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.
Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi
When: November 29, 2026
Doors are scheduled to open at 7.30pm, with the concert starting at 9pm.
The singer has released music across several decades, with her repertoire including songs such as Yaretak Fahemni, Sidi Wesalak, Omry Maak and W Nefdal Norkos.
The Abu Dhabi concert adds another Arabic music show to the city’s November calendar, with Angham performing at the same venue on November 29.
Tickets for Angham’s Abu Dhabi concert are available through Platinumlist. with prices starting from Dh295.