8 new places and pop-ups coming to Abu Dhabi

Here are some upcoming openings to know about
Abu Dhabi’s dining and leisure scene is set for a series of new additions, with several cafés, restaurants, pop-ups and destinations expected to open across the emirate in the coming months.
The Rage is set to make an appearance in Liwa, adding another name to the area’s growing winter events calendar. Details on the upcoming edition have yet to be announced.
Where: Liwa
When: To be announced ( December )
Coffee shop FLTR is set to open a new location at Al Qana. The upcoming café was highlighted as one of the new openings to look out for, although an opening date has not yet been announced.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
When: Opening soon
Dubai restaurant Rowley’s Steak & Fries is set to expand to Abu Dhabi with a new location at Yas Bay. The restaurant is known for its steak and fries-focused menu.
Where: Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi
Liwa Village is returning as part of the Liwa International Festival, with the upcoming edition scheduled to run from December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027. The village combines dining, entertainment, family activities and Emirati heritage experiences.
Where: Liwa, Al Dhafra Region
When: December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027
Garden City is an upcoming family and retail destination in Al Shamkha. The 30,000-square-metre development is planned to include restaurants and cafés, gardens, children’s attractions, food trucks, seasonal events and 54 retail units.
Where: Al Shamkha, Abu Dhabi
When: Opening in 2026
Trio Café is set to open a new location in Al Bateen. The café is currently expanding its Abu Dhabi presence, with recruitment underway for its Al Bateen team.
Where: Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
A new Gate 4 pop-up is scheduled to take place at Al Forsan in Khalifa City this October. The event is set to run for three days.
Where: Al Forsan, Khalifa City
When: October 1 to 3, 2026
Matcha café Fleek is set to open a new location near The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. The new spot will add another dedicated matcha option to the area.
Where: Near The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi