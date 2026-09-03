5 best Abu Dhabi beaches for every kind of day out— from free waterfront escapes to resort days

From lively Corniche to tranquil Al Bateen, find your perfect Abu Dhabi shore
Here's the thing about Abu Dhabi's beaches: you don't need a hotel booking or a Dh500 day pass to have a proper beach day. Some of the city's best coastline is completely free, just show up, find a patch of sand, and go.
Others come with a small entry fee that buys you lifeguards and proper facilities, and a couple only really open up if you're staying at a hotel nearby. The common thread: Blue water, and sunshine.
Below are five spots that cover every version of a good day at the beach, free, paid, and full resort, so you can pick based on mood and budget rather than guesswork.
Quieter, calmer, and with a view of Hudayriat Island across the water, Al Bateen is the beach for people who want to actually relax rather than perform relaxation. Beach volleyball, kayaking, paddling and jet ski rentals cover the adrenaline end of things, while a solid café scene handles the recovery. It's a firm favourite with both expats and locals for being safe and properly family-friendly.
Worth noting: there's a separate women's section at the eastern end with its own hours.
Hours: 8am–sunset (Al Bateen Beach for Women: 10am–10pm) | Price: Free
The one everyone means when they say "the beach" in Abu Dhabi. Two kilometres of white sand and boardwalk, split into three distinct zones, Al Sahil is the free-entry hangout for singles and groups, while the other two gates are fenced-off, family-focused and built for a quieter day with the kids.
There's a lifeguard on duty until sunset, showers and changing rooms if you didn't plan ahead, and enough volleyball courts, football pitches and playing fields to turn a beach day into a sports day. Snorkellers can go looking for local marine life, and when the hunger hits, cafés and restaurants are steps away.
Hours: Lifeguard on duty until sunset | Price: Dh10 adults, Dh5 children (under 5 free), sun loungersDh25
Saadiyat's sand is powder-white and stretches for and it's become the benchmark for what a premium Abu Dhabi beach day looks like.
Hours: Varies by access point | Price: Varies
The beach for people who would rather not leave their sun lounger unless absolutely necessary. If you're staying at a Yas Island hotel, access is complimentary, and the setup rewards that loyalty: private chalets, beachfront restaurants, an infinity pool, and mangrove forests just offshore for when you want a change of scenery.
Hours: Daily, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Price: Complimentary for Yas Island hotel guests