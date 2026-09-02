Abu Dhabi off the beaten path: 10 best spots that earn a real 'Yes, go there'

This isn't one address so much as a whole belt of calm running along the city's edge, and it's the pick that comes up most often from residents who've actually lived in these pockets rather than just passed through. Khalifa City offers the calm version, residential streets built for an unhurried evening stroll, nothing to see or do in particular, which is exactly the point. Al Raha picks up the pace slightly with its canalside setting, a nice in-between of city convenience and water views. And Saadiyat rounds it out with its string of beachfront hotels, restaurants, where the café terraces are open to anyone, guest or not, grab a coffee, find a seat facing the water, and let a couple of hours disappear watching the sea.