Dh1.2 million Austrian shotgun steals the show at Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Hand-engraved Austrian firearm highlights fusion of hunting heritage and fine artistry
Abu Dhabi: A rare Austrian shotgun valued at around Dh1.2 million is drawing the attention of visitors at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), where it is being showcased by UAE-based Akila as one of the event’s most distinctive luxury collectibles.
Taking around 18 months to complete, the bespoke shotgun combines precision craftsmanship with intricate hand engraving, elaborate detailing and 24-karat gold embellishments, transforming it from a hunting firearm into a highly refined collector’s piece.
Khalid Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Akila, said the shotgun was among the most exceptional rare pieces the company had chosen to display at this year’s exhibition.
“The manufacturing process took around a year and a half because of the precision and extensive hand craftsmanship involved,” Al Kaabi said.
He added that the hand engraving and carving alone took more than six months, reflecting the level of detail and specialist craftsmanship required to complete the piece.
The shotgun is crafted from Grade 8 walnut wood, considered among the highest grades of walnut used in this type of firearm, and features intricate decorations finished with 24-karat gold.
According to Al Kaabi, the piece brings together the precision associated with fine hunting shotgun manufacturing and the artistry of traditional luxury craftsmanship.
The Austrian luxury gunmaking tradition has earned an international reputation for its emphasis on precision, hand-finishing and attention to detail. Highly customised firearms can require extensive periods of work, particularly when they feature elaborate engraving and bespoke decorative elements.
The rare shotgun is also highlighting a growing segment of the hunting and equestrian market focused on luxury collectibles and traditionally crafted pieces, alongside modern equipment, technologies and innovations showcased by specialist companies at ADIHEX.
For collectors and enthusiasts, the appeal of such pieces extends beyond their monetary value. Their significance lies in the craftsmanship, the time invested in their creation and the preservation of specialised techniques passed down through generations.
Al Kaabi said Akila, as a UAE company, was keen to participate in ADIHEX every year, describing the exhibition as an “annual wedding” that provides an opportunity to engage directly with customers and better understand their needs and interests.
ADIHEX has established itself as a major regional platform for hunting, falconry, equestrian sports and heritage, bringing together enthusiasts, collectors, specialist manufacturers and visitors interested in traditional crafts and luxury products.
The Dh1.2 million Austrian shotgun reflects this diversity, with rare heritage-inspired collectibles displayed alongside the latest innovations and technologies in hunting, equestrian activities and outdoor pursuits.
More than simply an expensive firearm, the piece represents the intersection of traditional craftsmanship, hunting heritage and luxury artistry, underscoring the exhibition’s role as a showcase for exceptional and rare collectibles in Abu Dhabi.