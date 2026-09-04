Equestrian shows, falconry, police dogs and technology draw visitors to ADNEC
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (ADIHEX 2026), known as “Abu Dhabi 2026”, is offering visitors a wide range of shows and interactive experiences that combine the authenticity of Emirati heritage with modern technology. The event features leading government entities, specialised companies and exhibitors from the UAE and abroad.
Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the exhibition continues to attract visitors of all ages and nationalities with a diverse programme highlighting equestrian sports, falconry and Saluki traditions, alongside police dog demonstrations, cybersecurity awareness workshops, international performances, and educational and entertainment activities that give the public an opportunity to engage directly with the event’s various offerings.
The diversity of activities reflects the exhibition’s position as a global platform celebrating heritage, hunting and equestrianism, while preserving cultural traditions and presenting them through a modern approach centred on technology and interactive experiences.
For the seventh consecutive day, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026, held under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride”, continued to captivate visitors from different age groups and cultural backgrounds at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. Its varied programme brought together heritage, culture, equestrianism, falconry, live performances, awareness initiatives and technology as part of the largest edition in the exhibition’s history in terms of exhibition space, exhibitors and participating brands.
Thursday’s programme featured a series of equestrian and falconry demonstrations that highlighted the strong presence of Emirati heritage in the exhibition’s agenda. These included displays of purebred Arabian horses and Arabian Salukis, simulated falconry and horse-riding experiences, as well as tent-pegging demonstrations and performances featuring horses and the traditional UAE flag. The activities gave visitors an opportunity to gain a closer insight into a wide range of traditional practices and sports.
The programme also included police dog demonstrations, a presentation featuring dogs rescued in the UAE, and activities designed for people of determination and visitors wishing to experience horse riding, reflecting the interactive and family-friendly character of the exhibition.
Abu Dhabi Police attracted considerable attention with a series of presentations, including a security scenario, a performance by its musical band and police dog demonstrations.
As part of the exhibition’s knowledge and innovation programme, Abu Dhabi Police also organised a specialised cybersecurity awareness workshop addressing common forms of online fraud. These included fake websites and fraudulent online offers that impersonate trusted platforms and entities in an attempt to obtain users’ personal data and financial information.
The cultural and entertainment programme included African drumming, dance and acrobatic performances, as well as a Japanese Taiko drumming show. It also featured a specialised horse workshop and an interactive question-and-answer session.
Horses and equestrianism remain among the exhibition’s main attractions, giving visitors an opportunity to watch live performances showcasing the beauty of purebred Arabian horses and the skills of riders. Visitors can also learn about horse breeding and care, as well as the long-standing connection between horses and Emirati and Arab culture.
The performances offer a vivid portrayal of the historic relationship between people and horses, highlighting equestrian, training and horsemanship skills passed down through generations. Activities accompanying the shows also allow children and families to discover the world of equestrianism in a simple and interactive way.
Falconry holds a prominent place on the exhibition’s agenda as one of the UAE’s and the Gulf region’s most deeply rooted heritage traditions. The activities allow visitors to get close to falcons, learn about different species and discover how they are trained and cared for, while also witnessing demonstrations of skills associated with falcon hunting.
These activities help introduce younger generations to the importance of falconry as an integral part of Emirati cultural identity. They also highlight ongoing efforts to preserve, sustain and pass this heritage on to future generations.
The Saluki also has a prominent presence at the exhibition through activities showcasing the characteristics of this ancient Arabian breed and its historic role in the lives of desert communities, particularly in hunting.
Visitors can learn about Saluki training techniques and care practices while gaining a deeper understanding of the qualities that have made the breed one of the animals most closely associated with the region’s desert heritage.
Another attraction drawing strong interest from visitors is the programme of police dog demonstrations, which showcases the animals’ advanced training and their use in security operations, including search, detection and tracking missions.
The live demonstrations provide practical examples of cooperation between security personnel and service dogs, illustrating the role these animals play in supporting security operations and enhancing detection and response capabilities. The presentations have proved particularly popular with children and families.
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is not limited to heritage-related activities. It also features awareness programmes and workshops on cybersecurity, reflecting the exhibition’s expanding scope and its evolution to include issues of importance to society in the digital age.
The workshops address key concepts related to digital safety, including ways to protect accounts and personal data, use the internet safely, and identify online fraud and cyberattacks.
The activities target different segments of society, presenting information in an interactive format that makes it easier for visitors, particularly young people and children, to adopt safer digital practices.
The exhibition also provides a platform for international art and creative expression through performances and artworks representing a range of cultures, adding a cultural and artistic dimension to the event.
These contributions create opportunities for cultural exchange between visitors and exhibitors from different countries. They also demonstrate the ability of art to bring together diverse cultures and traditions within a single event celebrating heritage, identity and creativity.
Across the exhibition grounds, visitors can enjoy a range of interactive experiences designed to appeal to different age groups. These activities allow them to take part in practical experiences rather than simply viewing exhibits.
The programme includes educational and entertainment activities related to hunting, equestrianism, wildlife, the environment and technology, making the exhibition an attractive destination for families seeking an experience that combines learning and entertainment.
Several activities also use modern technologies and digital simulations, allowing visitors to take part in realistic experiences. This enhances the educational value of the exhibition and presents heritage in ways that appeal to younger generations.
The diversity of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 programme confirms that the event has evolved beyond a specialised exhibition focused solely on hunting and equestrianism. It has become an integrated platform bringing together heritage, culture, sport, art, the environment, technology and community awareness.
The event demonstrates how modern technologies can be used to strengthen the presence of heritage and preserve it by transforming elements of Emirati tradition, such as falconry, equestrianism and Saluki culture, into live and interactive experiences that visitors from different cultural backgrounds can discover and enjoy.
The inclusion of contemporary topics such as cybersecurity, art and technology alongside traditional activities also reflects the exhibition’s commitment to keeping pace with society’s interests and providing visitors with a comprehensive experience.
As the exhibition continues, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 stands out as an event that brings together the authenticity of heritage and the spirit of innovation. It provides a meeting point for enthusiasts of horses, falcons, Salukis and wildlife, as well as those interested in technology, art and modern interactive experiences, offering a vivid reflection of the richness of Emirati culture and its openness to the world.