ADIHEX 2026: Rare photos and documents highlight UAE’s hunting and equestrian heritage

There are also displays of traditional weapons, documentaries
Abu Dhabi: Rare photographs, historical documents and traditional weapons are offering visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 a look back at the UAE’s long connection with hunting, falconry, horse racing and camel racing.
The National Archives and Library is taking part in the exhibition with a pavilion designed in the shape of a ship, bringing together dozens of photographs, documents, films and publications linked to the country’s heritage.
The pavilion is being presented in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters through its “Police Heritage” initiative.
Visitors can see examples of traditional weapons once used in forts, castles and aboard ships, alongside a traditional military cannon.
The displays highlight parts of the UAE’s military and cultural history and aim to introduce younger generations to traditional practices and the importance of preserving them.
Historical photographs and documentaries also show the interest of the UAE’s Sheikhs in traditional sports, particularly falconry, horse racing and camel racing.
The displays highlight the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving Emirati traditions alongside the country’s development.
Large screens at the centre of the pavilion show documentaries documenting hunting trips undertaken by Sheikh Zayed.
Visitors can also explore pages from Al Ittihad newspaper dating back to 1973 and 1976, offering a look at how traditional sports and heritage events were covered more than five decades ago.
A bookshop at the pavilion features National Archives and Library publications on falconry, camels, horses and racing.
Among the titles on display are Zayed: A Journey in Pictures, as well as Al Adiyat, an encyclopaedia on horses, and Al Maamoura, which focuses on camels.
Visitors can also learn about the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive, which provides access to historical material linked to the region.
Two interactive screens allow younger visitors to take part in games simulating horse and camel racing, adding an educational element to the pavilion.
The National Archives and Library will also host lectures and cultural activities during ADIHEX focusing on the history of hunting and equestrianism and their role in Emirati identity.
The activities aim to highlight the importance of preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage and passing its traditions and history on to future generations.