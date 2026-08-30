Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed hails ADIHEX role in preserving UAE heritage

ADIHEX 2026 features heritage events, live shows and auctions drawing visitors worldwide
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, which opened at ADNEC Abu Dhabi and runs until September 6 under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride”.
The 23rd edition of the exhibition is the largest in its history in terms of both exhibition space and participation, bringing together a wide range of local and international exhibitors and brands.
During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan toured a number of national and international pavilions, where he reviewed the latest products and specialised technologies across the hunting, equestrian, falconry and outdoor activities sectors. He also viewed initiatives and projects promoting innovation, sustainability, environmental conservation and the preservation of cultural heritage.
Exhibition has achieved success in preserving heritage
In a post on the social media platform X, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026, which has established itself as a leading platform for preserving heritage and culture. This remarkable success, built over more than two decades, would not have been possible without the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his commitment to preserving our national heritage and safeguarding human heritage.”
He added: “During my visit, I toured a number of participating local and international pavilions. We take pride in the exhibition’s continued achievements and its leading global standing, as well as its role in preserving heritage and culture and passing our national heritage on to future generations.”
Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition continues to strengthen its global position as a leading platform for preserving cultural heritage. This remarkable success would not have been possible without the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, which has enabled the exhibition to secure a prestigious position both regionally and internationally. It has become a successful model that brings together authenticity, modernity and innovation.”
He added: “The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition embodies Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in preserving heritage and culture. We are proud of this role, which contributes to safeguarding our national heritage — an important bridge connecting generations, while also fostering understanding and rapprochement among peoples and cultures.”
Advancing hunting, equestrian and heritage-related sectors
Sheikh Hamdan also met with a number of exhibitors and participants from the UAE and abroad, and listened to briefings on the most prominent innovations and products showcased by participating companies and institutions, as well as their role in advancing sectors associated with hunting, equestrianism and heritage activities.
He praised the continued year-on-year growth of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition and its growing international standing, which has established it as a global platform bringing together experts, specialists, enthusiasts and decision-makers from around the world, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for heritage, falconry and equestrianism.
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative’s Court in Al Ain; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Majed Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative’s Court in Al Dhafra Region; Hamad Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC; and a number of officials from various sectors.
The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. For the first time this year, the exhibition is occupying all facilities of ADNEC Abu Dhabi over 10 consecutive days, reflecting the event’s rapid growth and the increasing participation of exhibitors and visitors from within the UAE and around the world.
ADIHEX 2026 continues to offer a packed programme of heritage, cultural and family-oriented events, alongside live demonstrations, interactive activities and specialised auctions attracting enthusiasts and visitors from around the world.