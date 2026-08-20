Abu Dhabi to host largest-ever ADIHEX with 2,405 brands from 71 countries

Ten-day exhibition will cover 107,000 square metres and feature eight falcon auctions
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is set to return for its largest edition yet, bringing together 2,405 companies and brands from 71 countries.
The 23rd edition of ADIHEX will run from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”.
For the first time since the exhibition was launched in 2003, the event will run for 10 days. It will be open daily from 10am to 10pm.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
This year’s exhibition will cover 107,000 square metres, representing a 17% increase compared to 2025.
The number of participating companies and brands has also increased by 17% to 2,405, representing 71 countries. Six countries will participate for the first time.
Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the figures reflect record growth across several areas.
“This year’s edition is the largest in the exhibition’s history since its inception in 2003 and reflects record growth across all key performance indicators, including exhibition space, exhibitor participation and the number of participating countries,” he said.
Falconry will remain a major part of this year’s event, with 55 falcon farms participating a 20% increase compared to last year. Nine farms will be taking part for the first time.
Eight falcon auctions will also be organised, with four taking place before the exhibition and another four during the event.
Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said ADIHEX has developed from a heritage event into a major regional platform while continuing to preserve Emirati traditions.
“This year, during the Year of the Family, we are proud to welcome families to discover the world of falconry and heritage together,” he said.
ADIHEX 2026 will feature 15 sectors covering falconry, equestrian activities, hunting tourism and safari, veterinary products and services, environmental and cultural heritage, arts and crafts, fishing and marine sports, camping equipment and outdoor activities.
Other sections will focus on recreational vehicles and caravans, camels, Arabian Salukis, knives and traditional souqs.
The exhibition will also feature cultural displays, competitions and traditional performances, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about the UAE’s hunting, equestrian and falconry heritage.