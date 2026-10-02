Global Food Week returns to Abu Dhabi with record 92 countries

Abu Dhabi's Global Food Week introduces B2C model for the first time
Abu Dhabi- Global Food Week returns to Abu Dhabi next week with 2,580 exhibitors and brands from 92 countries to ADNEC from October 6 to 8, in its largest edition to date.
The event, held under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with ADAFSA. The 2026 edition of Global Food Week looks to build on the success of the 2025 edition, which saw 58 agreements at the value of AED 6.6 billion.
For the first time, the event introduces a business-to-consumer (B2C) model, allowing members of the public to meet producers, discover their products and buy them on site. An enhanced Shop to Show feature will let local and international exhibitors sell directly, helping them reach new customers and gather consumer insights.
Badr Hassan Al Shihi, Director of the Communications and Community Engagement Department at ADAFSA, said the approach brings "business, investment and trade alongside a direct consumer experience".
The event spans eight sectors across the food value chain, including a newly introduced Animal Feed Sector showcasing solutions for livestock nutrition, breeder support and sustainable production.
Al Shihi also announced the launch of ACCESS Abu Dhabi, where more than 150 award-winning Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers will present their products and experiences to buyers, investors and the public.
The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) will run alongside the exhibition, convening governments, multilateral institutions and private-sector leaders.
This year's programme focuses on moving food systems "from resilience towards readiness" for future disruptions.
Speakers from 30 countries are expected to discuss emerging challenges, technologies, investment opportunities and policy frameworks.
The event will feature the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, organised with Apimondia, focusing on sustainable beekeeping and its role in food security. The return of the AgriTech Forum, covering next-generation farming technologies, AI-driven production models and sustainable agriculture.
Prof. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, described the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, as a cornerstone of the event.
Organisers said exhibition space has expanded 25 per cent to about 42,000 square metres, while the number of exhibitors and brands has risen 18 per cent year-on-year.
Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 & Events, said the edition was "witnessing record growth across all key indicators", reflecting the event's growing international standing.
Participating countries are up 23 per cent, including 26 first-time participants. National exhibitors make up 67 per cent of the line-up, with international companies accounting for the remaining 33 per cent. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) represent 22 per cent of exhibitors.