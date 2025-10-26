GOLD/FOREX
Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi seals Dh6.6 billion in deals, showcases food innovation

Event highlights UAE’s leadership in food security, technology, and sustainable farming

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Visitors explore the cutting-edge solutions in food security and agritech during the Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi: The 2025 Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi, which concluded earlier this week, saw the signing of 58 agreements worth around Dh6.6 billion, marking a 6.5% increase from the previous edition.

Organised by ADNEC Group — part of the Modon Holding portfolio — in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the event reinforced Abu Dhabi’s growing global position as a hub for sustainable food systems and agritech innovation.

This year’s edition featured the return of two major international exhibitions — the 4th Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition and the 11th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition — alongside new initiatives including Global Food Talks, the AgriTech Forum, and the Alternative Proteins Initiative. The week also included a range of interactive activities and side events.

Over 40,000 visitors

The three-day event drew more than 40,000 visitors, up 16% from 2024, who explored the latest food and beverage products presented by leading local and international exhibitors.

The Hosted Buyers Programme played a key role in driving trade opportunities, connecting exhibitors and suppliers with over 400 senior buyers through tailored business meetings. The initiative boosted exhibitors’ visibility and delivered added value for all participants.

The Global Food Talks, which concluded on the second day, included 22 keynote addresses, panel discussions, and presentations, as well as informal dialogue sessions. Over 30 local and international experts shared insights on global food trends, covering food security, innovation, technology, and resilient food systems.

AgriTech Forum highlights innovation

Making its debut at this year’s event, the AgriTech Forum aimed to empower food producers and farmers worldwide, promote collaboration, and advance the UAE’s vision for sustainability and food security.

The first day focused on innovation across agricultural production, while the second day introduced the Agricultural Investment Forum, which spotlighted sustainable development, stronger food security frameworks, and a more attractive environment for agri-investment. The sessions featured success stories from across the UAE and unveiled more than 30 investment opportunities supporting sustainable agricultural growth.

Focus on sustainability and artificial intelligence

The third day highlighted the role of scientific research in strengthening food security, particularly in arid environments. Experts presented new studies on sustainable livestock production, honeybee health, sustainable agriculture, and the use of artificial intelligence in farming.

The Farmers’ Zone offered a dedicated space for local farmers to showcase UAE-grown produce, underlining their key role in supporting the nation’s food security ecosystem.

Alternative proteins take centre stage

As part of its focus on innovation, Global Food Week launched several new initiatives, including the Alternative Proteins Initiative, introduced by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The initiative spotlighted breakthroughs in plant-based, fermented, and cultivated proteins, with specialised panel discussions featuring industry leaders and innovators exploring technologies shaping the future of global food.

