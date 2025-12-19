Digit9 and Deutsche Bank forge strategic partnership

Collaboration to help advance cross-border payments
Digit9, the digital payments arm of LuLu Financial Holdings, and Deutsche Bank have entered into a strategic partnership announced at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. This collaboration marks a major milestone aimed at enhancing cross-border payment capabilities and driving innovation across key global financial corridors.
Through this partnership, Digit9 and Deutsche Bank will collaborate on treasury and liquidity management, leveraging Deutsche Bank’s global banking network and expertise alongside Digit9’s advanced technology and expanding digital payments ecosystem. Both organizations are interested to further broadening the scope of their collaboration as the relationship evolves.
“Partnerships like this reflect our conviction that progress happens when institutions work together to raise standards, share capabilities, and drive innovation that benefits everyone. By building on each other’s strengths, we can shape a financial ecosystem that is more inclusive, more efficient, and better positioned to deliver meaningful value to customers around the world,” said Joseph Cleetus, VP of Business Transformation at LuLu Financial Holdings.
“At Deutsche Bank, we pride ourselves on our expertise in supporting fintech and digital economy leaders. Partnering with Digit9 and LuLu Financial Holdings is an exciting opportunity to deliver potentially advanced solutions and global network to a dynamic and innovative group. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving digital transformation and supporting growth in the Middle East and beyond,” said Premdeep Shah, Deutsche Bank’s MEA Head of Fintech, Platforms & Digital Economy.
This agreement supports Digit9’s vision of building a next-generation payments ecosystem, enabling faster, safer, and more seamless financial flows for consumers and businesses worldwide.
