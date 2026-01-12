ADSW kicks off with IRENA meetings, drawing 1,500 ministers, senior officials from 171 countries

Key discussions will focus on regional energy transitions and critical enablers
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026 commenced yesterday, hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) under the theme “An Integrated Launch Towards the Future”, running from 11 to 15 January. The week opened today with the 16th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which will be held over two days in Abu Dhabi as the first international energy meeting of the year.
Held under the theme “Energising Humanity: Renewable Energy for Shared Prosperity”, the IRENA meetings bring together 1,500 ministers and senior officials from the Agency’s 171 member states, alongside CEOs, investors, international organisations and youth representatives, to develop a shared agenda and define priorities for international cooperation to shape a better energy future in 2026.
Key discussions will focus on regional energy transitions and critical enablers such as power grids, energy planning, digital innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as mobilising finance, including sustainable aviation fuel, in addition to exploring how renewable energy can contribute to strengthening agri-food systems and green manufacturing.
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said that ADSW 2026 coincides with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), which has hosted this global event since its inception in 2008 and, over two decades, has consolidated its leadership and role as a trusted partner and key contributor to the global renewable energy sector.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th session of the IRENA Assembly, Al Ramahi noted that Masdar is today one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing specialised renewable energy companies, with a broad project portfolio spanning more than 40 countries. He added that the company has already passed the halfway mark towards achieving its target of 100 GW of production capacity by 2030.
He pointed out that 2025 was an exceptional year for Masdar, with the value of its existing or committed investments during the year alone reaching around USD 15 billion, covering new assets and projects.
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week focuses on galvanising efforts across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors, in line with future requirements, and on turning ambitions into practical, implementable solutions across various fields. The event brings together heads of state, ministers, senior-level delegations and experts to accelerate global action towards a more sustainable future.
Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said: “The time has come to launch a global campaign and a positive vision for the energy transition.” He noted that the world is changing rapidly and that geopolitical shifts and the worsening impacts of climate change are threatening countries’ energy resilience. Despite renewable energy achieving record growth year after year, progress remains geographically uneven, depriving many countries of its benefits. For this reason, the Assembly will place practical solutions and new approaches at the top of its agenda to unlock the full potential of the energy transition as a driver of inclusive development, structural transformation and long-term resilience in both developing and advanced economies.
Bojan Kumer, President of the 15th IRENA Assembly and Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia, said:
“At a time of uncertainty, IRENA stands as a clear and trusted voice for global cooperation on renewable energy technologies.” He stressed that the Agency represents a cornerstone of the energy transition, fostering sustainable growth and long-term economic prosperity worldwide, adding that over the past year IRENA has successfully overcome challenges and is now fully prepared to continue its mission.
Meanwhile, Betty Soto, Vice Minister for Innovation and Energy Transition of the Dominican Republic and representative of the incoming Presidency of the 16th IRENA Assembly, said:
“As we assume the presidency of the 16th IRENA Assembly, we are committed to advancing renewable energy as a force that empowers humanity, protects the most vulnerable and accelerates a fair and sustainable global transition.”
IRENA currently has 171 member countries in addition to the European Union, with more than 14 additional countries seeking to join.
The global event underscores the importance of collaboration in sustainability, bringing world leaders and experts to Abu Dhabi every January and continuing its work throughout the year through initiatives that enhance stakeholder engagement, support the scaling up of solutions and deliver tangible progress towards a prosperous future for all.
ADSW also witnesses the launch of new platforms to strengthen cross-sector integration and collaboration, including the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Dialogues, a series of high-level discussions focused on presenting new ideas and energising efforts across energy, finance, technology, food, water and climate action.
The week will also host the Blue Economy Forum, a global platform held in partnership with the China International Entrepreneurs Union, focusing on water security, sustainable finance and innovation in the blue economy.
ADSW 2026 features AI-powered engagement tools to track key ideas and pledges in real time and strengthen linkages between the various forums, dialogues and events. It also includes the Sustainability Week Smart Technology Centre, where pioneering clean technologies will be showcased for the first time, highlighting the Week’s role as a platform for presenting the next generation of clean energy, water and digital solutions.
Over more than 18 years, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has established itself as a leading global platform for international cooperation and for building impactful partnerships that drive global sustainability efforts. The 2025 edition attracted more than 50,000 participants from 170 countries, including 13 heads of state and prominent government leaders.
ADSW 2026 sets out a roadmap to advance global progress and connect international goals with leaders of positive change, by focusing on accelerating the clean energy sector in the coming phase, expanding finance, developing innovative AI-based solutions and ensuring inclusive transformation. It also emphasises strengthening dialogue, broadening global impact, enhancing cross-sector alignment and deepening cooperation to accelerate progress and extend its reach.
Key events during the week include the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the 17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on 13 January, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit on 13–14 January, the World Future Energy Summit from 13 to 15 January, and the Youth for Sustainability Centre and Forum.
On 15 January, the Blue Economy Forum, the annual meeting of the Global Climate Finance Centre, the Green Hydrogen Summit, and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect initiative will also take place.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox