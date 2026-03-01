GOLD/FOREX
UAE suspends permits for drones, gliders and recreational aircraft for one week

GCAA halts drone and recreational flights across UAE amid safety concerns

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
UAE suspends permits for drones, gliders and recreational aircraft for one week
Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued a directive suspending all flight permits for gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and recreational aircraft of all types, effective immediately and for a period of one week.

This decision has been taken in light of the prevailing circumstances and in the interest of ensuring public safety and the protection of national airspace.

During the suspension period, the operation, launch, or flight of the aforementioned aircraft are strictly prohibited.

The Authority will review the situation at the end of the specified period and determine whether to resume operations or extend the suspension, as warranted by developments.

The GCAA emphasises that full compliance with this directive is mandatory. Any violation will be subject to the applicable legal measures.

