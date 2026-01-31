UAE–Kuwait Relations Week: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence hosts Kuwaiti delegation

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence showcases advanced rescue technologies to Kuwaiti delegation
Abu Dhabi: In a gesture reflecting the depth of the fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority welcomed Kuwaiti brothers arriving through Zayed International Airport with flowers, flags, and gifts.
This coincided with the activities of the UAE–Kuwait Relations Week, held under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever.”
The Authority also adorned its vehicles with the event’s logo, reaffirming the longstanding historical and humanitarian bonds uniting the leadership and peoples of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.
As part of the UAE–Kuwait Relations Week activities, the Authority received a delegation from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in the sisterly State of Kuwait, within the framework of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of civil protection and public safety.
During the visit, the Kuwaiti Civil Defence delegation reviewed best practices implemented in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in securing buildings and facilities, and was introduced to the latest equipment and technologies used within the civil protection system, contributing to enhanced prevention standards and strengthened emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
The visit included a field tour of the Al Saadiyat Civil Defence Centre, where the delegation was briefed on advanced vehicles and equipment used in rescue and firefighting operations, as well as the operational readiness mechanisms adopted across Civil Defence centres in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the efficiency of the response system and the rapid handling of emergency situations.
The Authority affirmed that the visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two nations and embodies an effective model of joint Gulf cooperation, contributing to the development of civil protection systems and the enhancement of community safety and security in the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.
