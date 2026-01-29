GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kuwaiti travellers with special week-long celebrations

Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Airport welcomes Kuwaiti travellers with special week-long celebrations
Supplied

Sharjah Airport has launched a dedicated hospitality programme to welcome travellers arriving from Kuwait, marking the week-long celebration of the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and the State of Kuwait.

The initiative follows directives to commemorate the deep-rooted relations between the two countries from January 29 across all emirates. As part of the celebrations, Sharjah Airport is offering special services and cultural activities for Kuwaiti passengers throughout the week.

Held under the slogan “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever”, the initiative highlights the longstanding historical, social and cultural bonds shared by the two nations, as well as their close cooperation across various sectors.

Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, reflecting strong travel demand and ongoing people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

The celebrations began with a ceremonial water cannon salute welcoming the inaugural flight arriving from Kuwait on January 29, creating a festive atmosphere at the airport.

During the celebration period, arriving passengers are being received through dedicated passport control counters and traditional Emirati hospitality, including Arabic coffee and symbolic gifts. The programme also features folk performances, themed branding, a commemorative photo corner, and visual displays highlighting the close brotherly relationship between the two nations.

Sharjah Airport said the initiative forms part of its commitment to providing a smooth and welcoming travel experience, supported by advanced operational systems that ensure passenger comfort and efficient procedures, while reinforcing values of unity, cooperation and regional solidarity.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Marriage every 34 minutes in Kuwait, divorce every 75

Marriage every 34 minutes in Kuwait, divorce every 75

2m read
Passengers arrive at Dubai International Airport as UAE airports brace for a surge in arrivals, with residents returning home after the winter holidays ahead of school reopening.

UAE airlines' travel advisory ahead of school reopening

3m read
Sharjah Airport urges 3-hour early arrival for New Year

Sharjah Airport urges 3-hour early arrival for New Year

1m read
Flying from Sharjah this season? Airport shares 11-step travel checklist

Flying from Sharjah? Airport shares 11-step checklist

2m read