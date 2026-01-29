Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait
Sharjah Airport has launched a dedicated hospitality programme to welcome travellers arriving from Kuwait, marking the week-long celebration of the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and the State of Kuwait.
The initiative follows directives to commemorate the deep-rooted relations between the two countries from January 29 across all emirates. As part of the celebrations, Sharjah Airport is offering special services and cultural activities for Kuwaiti passengers throughout the week.
Held under the slogan “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever”, the initiative highlights the longstanding historical, social and cultural bonds shared by the two nations, as well as their close cooperation across various sectors.
Sharjah Airport currently operates 21 scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, reflecting strong travel demand and ongoing people-to-people exchange between the two countries.
The celebrations began with a ceremonial water cannon salute welcoming the inaugural flight arriving from Kuwait on January 29, creating a festive atmosphere at the airport.
During the celebration period, arriving passengers are being received through dedicated passport control counters and traditional Emirati hospitality, including Arabic coffee and symbolic gifts. The programme also features folk performances, themed branding, a commemorative photo corner, and visual displays highlighting the close brotherly relationship between the two nations.
Sharjah Airport said the initiative forms part of its commitment to providing a smooth and welcoming travel experience, supported by advanced operational systems that ensure passenger comfort and efficient procedures, while reinforcing values of unity, cooperation and regional solidarity.
