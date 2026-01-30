GOLD/FOREX
Why Kuwaiti passengers are getting special welcome at Dubai Airport

Dubai Airport handled 1.6 million passengers from Kuwait in 2025

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Kuwaiti travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport during UAE–Kuwait Week, marked by special welcome activities across DXB.
Dubai: Kuwaiti travellers arriving in Dubai this week are being greeted with special on-ground experiences at Dubai International Airport (DXB), as the city marks UAE–Kuwait Week.

The initiative comes as Dubai Airport continues to build on its strong 2025 operations, a year in which DXB retained its position as the world’s busiest international airport.

As previously reported by Gulf News, Dubai Airports handled record passenger numbers last year, supported by streamlined immigration processes, expanded biometric gates and peak-season readiness across terminals.

In 2025, DXB welcomed 1.6 million travellers from Kuwait, across 11,500 flights operated by four airlines, underlining the scale of travel between the two Gulf neighbours.

What Kuwaiti travellers will see at DXB

For arriving passengers, this includes dedicated arrival lanes, special passport stamps, cultural performances, themed décor across terminals and digital displays highlighting UAE–Kuwait ties.

Travellers are also receiving giveaways, ranging from Dubai Duty Free vouchers to SIM cards, aimed at making the arrival experience smoother and more memorable.

As reported earlier by Gulf News, Dubai Airports has increasingly used targeted welcome campaigns, smart technology, and coordination among airlines, immigration, and retail partners to manage high passenger volumes while keeping wait times low.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled a record 92.3 million passengers in 2024, marking its busiest year ever for annual traffic.

While passenger numbers for 2025 are yet to be revealed, early predictions suggest DXB could successfully surpass last year’s numbers by a wide margin.

