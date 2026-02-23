Sharjah Airport urges travellers to check flight status amid weather alerts
Dubai: Minor delays and one flight diversion were reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Monday morning as fog and mist covered parts of the UAE.
A spokesperson for Dubai Airports confirmed that operations were largely unaffected despite the weather.
“We had one diversion due to fog. The weather is improving with no broader disruption at present. Operations at DXB remain normal,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson told Gulf News.
In neighbouring Sharjah, authorities issued a passenger advisory as weather conditions continued to affect visibility.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Sharjah International Airport said, “We advise passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport,” adding that weather conditions may affect some flight schedules.
The early morning fog formed as humid conditions spread across parts of the country overnight. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), fog and mist are expected to affect parts of the UAE through Thursday, while temperatures are set to rise on Tuesday.
The NCM said today would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with humid conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
The authority also urged motorists to exercise caution and follow road safety protocols while driving in these conditions. The warning comes as visibility and road surfaces were affected, contributing to a string of incidents on major arterial routes.
For now, airport operations in Dubai remain normal aside from the reported diversion and minor delays, but passengers are being encouraged to stay updated with their airlines as weather conditions continue to develop across the country.