UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents
Amid ongoing regional tensions, UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents and travellers. Flights and traffic around Dubai are affected, while leaders call for de-escalation and efforts continue to support UAE residents abroad.
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The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily halted flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a safety precaution. Some flights are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to manage operational disruptions.
Key routes, including Airport Street, Airport Tunnel, Al Garhoud Bridge, and intersections near Cargo Village and Marrakech Street, are temporarily closed. Dubai Police have advised drivers to follow alternative routes and official traffic guidance.
Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice. The airline said updates will be provided as soon as more information is available and stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.
Etihad Airways has released a limited flight schedule for March 16, prioritising confirmed bookings. Travellers are urged to avoid going to the airport unless contacted by the airline. All flights undergo complete safety and security checks.
Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained a fire at a fuel tank near DXB following a drone strike. No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains under control with no further spread of the fire.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing the threat posed by Iranian attacks in the region and the importance of regional and global stability.
Authorities are facilitating the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents stranded overseas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NCEMA are coordinating evacuation plans despite airspace closures and aviation disruptions.
Despite dramatic media portrayals and circulating AI-generated videos, business leaders and residents confirm that life in the UAE continues under stable conditions, with no immediate threat to daily life.
US President Donald Trump stated that the US is in talks with Iran, but no deal is yet ready. He also indicated that discussions with Cuba will follow. Iranian and Cuban officials have confirmed ongoing diplomatic exchanges.