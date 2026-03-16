Amid ongoing regional tensions, UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents and travellers. Flights and traffic around Dubai are affected, while leaders call for de-escalation and efforts continue to support UAE residents abroad.

US President Donald Trump stated that the US is in talks with Iran, but no deal is yet ready . He also indicated that discussions with Cuba will follow. Iranian and Cuban officials have confirmed ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

Despite dramatic media portrayals and circulating AI-generated videos, business leaders and residents confirm that life in the UAE continues under stable conditions , with no immediate threat to daily life.

Authorities are facilitating the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents stranded overseas . The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NCEMA are coordinating evacuation plans despite airspace closures and aviation disruptions.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing the threat posed by Iranian attacks in the region and the importance of regional and global stability.

Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained a fire at a fuel tank near DXB following a drone strike . No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains under control with no further spread of the fire.

Etihad Airways has released a limited flight schedule for March 16 , prioritising confirmed bookings. Travellers are urged to avoid going to the airport unless contacted by the airline. All flights undergo complete safety and security checks.

Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai , urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice. The airline said updates will be provided as soon as more information is available and stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily halted flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a safety precaution . Some flights are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to manage operational disruptions.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.