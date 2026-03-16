GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 17: What UAE residents need to know on March 16

UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Travellers are urged to avoid going to the airport unless contacted by the airline.
Travellers are urged to avoid going to the airport unless contacted by the airline.
Supplied

Amid ongoing regional tensions, UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents and travellers. Flights and traffic around Dubai are affected, while leaders call for de-escalation and efforts continue to support UAE residents abroad.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Dubai Airport flights temporarily suspended

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily halted flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a safety precaution. Some flights are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to manage operational disruptions.

Traffic disruptions near DXB

Key routes, including Airport Street, Airport Tunnel, Al Garhoud Bridge, and intersections near Cargo Village and Marrakech Street, are temporarily closed. Dubai Police have advised drivers to follow alternative routes and official traffic guidance.

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights

Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice. The airline said updates will be provided as soon as more information is available and stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.

Etihad operates limited flights from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways has released a limited flight schedule for March 16, prioritising confirmed bookings. Travellers are urged to avoid going to the airport unless contacted by the airline. All flights undergo complete safety and security checks.

Fire contained after drone incident at Dubai Airport

Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained a fire at a fuel tank near DXB following a drone strike. No injuries have been reported, and the situation remains under control with no further spread of the fire.

UAE and Saudi Arabia leaders call for de-escalation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing the threat posed by Iranian attacks in the region and the importance of regional and global stability.

UAE supports residents stranded abroad

Authorities are facilitating the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents stranded overseas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NCEMA are coordinating evacuation plans despite airspace closures and aviation disruptions.

Reality on the ground: UAE remains stable

Despite dramatic media portrayals and circulating AI-generated videos, business leaders and residents confirm that life in the UAE continues under stable conditions, with no immediate threat to daily life.

US-Iran and Cuba diplomacy update

US President Donald Trump stated that the US is in talks with Iran, but no deal is yet ready. He also indicated that discussions with Cuba will follow. Iranian and Cuban officials have confirmed ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Check latest flight schedules, rebooking rules, and refund options across UAE airports.

UAE travel update: Today’s flight status and schedules

4m read
Dubai international airport

UAE flight status Mar 7: Schedules rebooking & refunds

4m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight status today: Latest updates for travellers

3m read
File photo of aircraft parked on the tarmac at Dubai airports after flight operations were suspended amid regional airspace closures.

Dubai airports suspend flights until further notice

1m read