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Qatar Airways resumes Abu Dhabi flights with double-daily service

Airline restores double-daily Abu Dhabi flights alongside Iraq and Bahrain routes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Qatar Airways says it is "steadily advancing the phased restoration of its global network across six continents."
Qatar Airways says it is "steadily advancing the phased restoration of its global network across six continents."
Qatar Airways

The airline said the Abu Dhabi route is now operational again, expanding its UAE operations to three destinations — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The resumption comes as Qatar Airways gradually restores services across the Middle East following recent disruptions to regional air travel.

Alongside Abu Dhabi, the carrier recently restarted flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil in Iraq. Daily services have also resumed to Bahrain, Damascus and Kozhikode.

Qatar Airways said it is continuing the phased restoration of its wider international network spanning six continents.

The airline advised passengers to regularly check its website or mobile app for updates and ensure their contact details are up to date. It also said flight schedules could still change or be cancelled for operational, regulatory, or safety-related reasons.

The resumption of flights to Abu Dhabi comes as airlines across the Gulf gradually restore regional schedules after a major offensive phase of the US-Israel-Iran war. The war, which began on February 28, has upended the aviation and tourism sector in the Gulf.

As the fragile ceasefire continues to hold, carriers in the region, including UAE airlines, are progressively reinstating suspended routes.

The airline currently operates flights to three destinations in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah — strengthening connectivity between Doha and one of its largest regional travel markets.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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