Airline restores double-daily Abu Dhabi flights alongside Iraq and Bahrain routes
Dubai: Qatar Airways has resumed passenger flights to Abu Dhabi, restoring the twice-daily service between Doha and the UAE capital as the airline continues rebuilding its regional network.
The airline said the Abu Dhabi route is now operational again, expanding its UAE operations to three destinations — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The resumption comes as Qatar Airways gradually restores services across the Middle East following recent disruptions to regional air travel.
Alongside Abu Dhabi, the carrier recently restarted flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil in Iraq. Daily services have also resumed to Bahrain, Damascus and Kozhikode.
Qatar Airways said it is continuing the phased restoration of its wider international network spanning six continents.
The airline advised passengers to regularly check its website or mobile app for updates and ensure their contact details are up to date. It also said flight schedules could still change or be cancelled for operational, regulatory, or safety-related reasons.
The resumption of flights to Abu Dhabi comes as airlines across the Gulf gradually restore regional schedules after a major offensive phase of the US-Israel-Iran war. The war, which began on February 28, has upended the aviation and tourism sector in the Gulf.
As the fragile ceasefire continues to hold, carriers in the region, including UAE airlines, are progressively reinstating suspended routes.
The airline currently operates flights to three destinations in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah — strengthening connectivity between Doha and one of its largest regional travel markets.