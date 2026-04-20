US-Iran ceasefire: International flights resume operations to Qatar

Qatar restores regular air services after disruption, says aviation authority
International airlines have resumed operations to Qatar, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced, signalling the restoration of regular international air services following recent disruptions.
The authority said the decision came after “a comprehensive assessment of the situation, conducted in coordination with all relevant national entities, to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency,” according to QNA.
The move is expected to normalise flight schedules and strengthen connectivity through Qatar’s aviation sector, with airlines gradually reinstating services in line with operational approvals.
On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire in the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, aimed at easing hostilities and opening space for diplomatic engagement.
Qatar had earlier closed its airspace amid Iranian retaliatory drone and missile attacks across Gulf states, before partially reopening it on March 7 for limited operations, including flights by national carrier Qatar Airways.