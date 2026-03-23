Dubai route returns, enabling onward travel across major global markets
Dubai: Jazeera Airways has resumed flights to Dubai, restoring a key route for Kuwait travellers and reopening access to one of the world’s most connected aviation hubs.
The route allows passengers to connect to destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas through Dubai, improving options at a time when regional travel remains disrupted.
The airline has also reinstated its full Indian network, bringing the total to eight cities with the addition of Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram. The network includes Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kochi.
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Since operations resumed on March 20, more than 1,300 passengers have travelled between Kuwait and India, reflecting steady demand.
Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said, “By restoring our entire Indian network, Jazeera Airways marks a significant milestone - eight destinations, bringing us closer than ever to the heart of one of our most important markets. With one of the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait, this is more than connectivity; it’s about bringing people closer to home and to their families, especially as the only airline operating to India from Kuwait. In close coordination with the Embassy of India, we are proud to strengthen this vital air bridge and support the journeys of thousands who rely on it every day.”
The airline said the Dubai route is central to rebuilding connectivity beyond the region.
Pasupathi said, “The resumption of flights to Dubai represents more than just the return of a route — it is the reopening of a critical gateway for our customers.”
He added, “Dubai is one of the world’s most connected cities, and restoring access to it enables our passengers to seamlessly reach destinations far beyond the region. As we continue to operate under unique circumstances, our focus remains on ensuring that people stay connected safely, reliably, and with greater choice.”
Services are operating via Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia, with passengers transferred overland from Kuwait before onward flights.
The airline said bookings are open, with additional destinations and frequencies to be added in phases.