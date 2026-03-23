He added, “Dubai is one of the world’s most connected cities, and restoring access to it enables our passengers to seamlessly reach destinations far beyond the region. As we continue to operate under unique circumstances, our focus remains on ensuring that people stay connected safely, reliably, and with greater choice.”

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said, “By restoring our entire Indian network, Jazeera Airways marks a significant milestone - eight destinations, bringing us closer than ever to the heart of one of our most important markets. With one of the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait, this is more than connectivity; it’s about bringing people closer to home and to their families, especially as the only airline operating to India from Kuwait. In close coordination with the Embassy of India, we are proud to strengthen this vital air bridge and support the journeys of thousands who rely on it every day.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.