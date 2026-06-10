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This airline is offering 50% off Europe flights this summer

Jazeera Airways launches summer sale for direct Europe flights from Kuwait

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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People on boat aver Danube river taking picture during summer night ride [Stock image of Danube river used for illustrative purposes only]
People on boat aver Danube river taking picture during summer night ride [Stock image of Danube river used for illustrative purposes only]
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Dubai: Jazeera Airways has launched a limited-time summer sale offering 50% off fares to several European destinations, giving travellers from Kuwait a cheaper way to book city breaks and leisure trips during the peak holiday period.

The Kuwait-based low-cost carrier said passengers can use the promo code J9SUMMER to claim the discount across all booking channels from June 10 to June 14, 2026.

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Travel under the offer is valid between June 10 and July 31, 2026, with seats available on direct flights from Kuwait to Antalya, Batumi, Budapest, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Sarajevo, Sochi, Tivat and Trabzon.

How to claim the discount

Passengers need to book through the Jazeera Airways website or app and enter the promo code J9SUMMER during the booking process.

The airline said the promotion applies to its most popular European destinations and is part of its summer campaign, “Don’t Just See the World. Feel It.”

New routes add more choice

London Luton and Milan Bergamo are among the newest destinations in the Jazeera Airways network.

Flights to London Luton will start on July 8, 2026, giving travellers direct access to the United Kingdom’s capital and onward connections. Milan Bergamo will give passengers access to northern Italy, including Milan’s fashion and lifestyle scene, along with nearby food, culture and leisure destinations.

The airline said the sale builds on its expanding European network and wider summer schedule, which also includes leisure destinations across Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

The airline said seats under the promotion are limited, which means travellers planning summer trips may need to book early to secure the discounted fares.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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