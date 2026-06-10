Jazeera Airways launches summer sale for direct Europe flights from Kuwait
Dubai: Jazeera Airways has launched a limited-time summer sale offering 50% off fares to several European destinations, giving travellers from Kuwait a cheaper way to book city breaks and leisure trips during the peak holiday period.
The Kuwait-based low-cost carrier said passengers can use the promo code J9SUMMER to claim the discount across all booking channels from June 10 to June 14, 2026.
Travel under the offer is valid between June 10 and July 31, 2026, with seats available on direct flights from Kuwait to Antalya, Batumi, Budapest, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Sarajevo, Sochi, Tivat and Trabzon.
Passengers need to book through the Jazeera Airways website or app and enter the promo code J9SUMMER during the booking process.
The airline said the promotion applies to its most popular European destinations and is part of its summer campaign, “Don’t Just See the World. Feel It.”
London Luton and Milan Bergamo are among the newest destinations in the Jazeera Airways network.
Flights to London Luton will start on July 8, 2026, giving travellers direct access to the United Kingdom’s capital and onward connections. Milan Bergamo will give passengers access to northern Italy, including Milan’s fashion and lifestyle scene, along with nearby food, culture and leisure destinations.
The airline said the sale builds on its expanding European network and wider summer schedule, which also includes leisure destinations across Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.
The airline said seats under the promotion are limited, which means travellers planning summer trips may need to book early to secure the discounted fares.