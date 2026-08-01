Carrier adds Abu Dhabi and Al Ain flights while maintaining three daily Dubai services
Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, today announced an expansion of its United Arab Emirates network, increasing flight frequencies to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, while continuing to operate three daily flights to Dubai.
From 10 August, Jazeera Airways will increase its Abu Dhabi service from four to five weekly flights and its Al Ain service from two to three weekly flights, further enhancing connectivity between Kuwait and the UAE. Together with 21 weekly flights to Dubai, the airline will operate a total of 29 weekly flights across the UAE.
The frequency increases come at a time when overall market capacity has reduced reinforcing Jazeera Airways' confidence in the UAE market and its commitment to providing customers with greater choice and flexibility.
The UAE remains one of Jazeera Airways' largest and key regional markets, serving business travellers, leisure passengers, expatriates and families travelling between the two countries.
Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:
"Dubai was one of Jazeera's first routes when we launched operations over 20 year ago and UAE continues to be one of our most important markets. Increasing our Abu Dhabi and Al Ain frequencies while maintaining three daily flights to Dubai reflects our commitment to providing customers with greater choice, flexibility and reliable connectivity. At a time when overall market capacity has declined, we remain focused on supporting demand and strengthening the links between Kuwait and the UAE."
The enhanced schedule provides customers with even more convenient travel options across the UAE while reinforcing Jazeera Airways' commitment to supporting business, tourism and family travel between the neighboring countries.
Flights are available to book through the Jazeera Airways website and mobile app.