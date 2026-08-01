GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Jazeera Airways expands UAE network to 29 weekly flights from August 10

Carrier adds Abu Dhabi and Al Ain flights while maintaining three daily Dubai services

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jazeera Airways expands UAE network to 29 weekly flights from August 10
Supplied

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, today announced an expansion of its United Arab Emirates network, increasing flight frequencies to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, while continuing to operate three daily flights to Dubai.

From 10 August, Jazeera Airways will increase its Abu Dhabi service from four to five weekly flights and its Al Ain service from two to three weekly flights, further enhancing connectivity between Kuwait and the UAE. Together with 21 weekly flights to Dubai, the airline will operate a total of 29 weekly flights across the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The frequency increases come at a time when overall market capacity has reduced reinforcing Jazeera Airways' confidence in the UAE market and its commitment to providing customers with greater choice and flexibility.

The UAE remains one of Jazeera Airways' largest and key regional markets, serving business travellers, leisure passengers, expatriates and families travelling between the two countries.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

"Dubai was one of Jazeera's first routes when we launched operations over 20 year ago and UAE continues to be one of our most important markets. Increasing our Abu Dhabi and Al Ain frequencies while maintaining three daily flights to Dubai reflects our commitment to providing customers with greater choice, flexibility and reliable connectivity. At a time when overall market capacity has declined, we remain focused on supporting demand and strengthening the links between Kuwait and the UAE."

The enhanced schedule provides customers with even more convenient travel options across the UAE while reinforcing Jazeera Airways' commitment to supporting business, tourism and family travel between the neighboring countries.

Flights are available to book through the Jazeera Airways website and mobile app.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE travellers urged to check flights as Gulf routes face cancellations, delays

Flying from UAE? Flight cancellations and updates

3m read
Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.

Latest UAE flight cancellations, delays for today

3m read
Passengers urged to check status as Kuwait airport suspends operations amid attacks

UAE-Kuwait flights cancelled: Latest airline updates

3m read
Rain pours on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road.

Rain returns to parts of UAE as NCM issues alert

2m read