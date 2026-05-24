Carrier to launch four weekly flights from July 8
Jazeera Airways announced the launch of its first direct commercial flights to London Luton Airport from Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 5, expanding its European network amid rising travel demand.
The Kuwaiti budget carrier said the new route would begin operating on July 8 with four flights a week between Kuwait and the British capital.
The airline said the move was aimed at strengthening connectivity between Kuwait and the United Kingdom while offering passengers more travel options during the peak summer season.
London becomes one of the latest additions to Jazeera Airways’ growing international network, which has expanded across the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and South Asia in recent years.
Kuwaiti airlines have been increasing routes to Europe as Gulf carriers seek to benefit from growing outbound tourism and business travel demand.