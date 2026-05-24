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Jazeera Airways launches direct flights from Kuwait to London Luton Airport

Carrier to launch four weekly flights from July 8

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jazeera Airways announced the launch of its first direct commercial flights to London Luton Airport, with four flights a week starting on July 8.
Jazeera Airways announced the launch of its first direct commercial flights to London Luton Airport, with four flights a week starting on July 8.

Jazeera Airways announced the launch of its first direct commercial flights to London Luton Airport from Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 5, expanding its European network amid rising travel demand.

The Kuwaiti budget carrier said the new route would begin operating on July 8 with four flights a week between Kuwait and the British capital.

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The airline said the move was aimed at strengthening connectivity between Kuwait and the United Kingdom while offering passengers more travel options during the peak summer season.

London becomes one of the latest additions to Jazeera Airways’ growing international network, which has expanded across the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and South Asia in recent years.

Kuwaiti airlines have been increasing routes to Europe as Gulf carriers seek to benefit from growing outbound tourism and business travel demand.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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