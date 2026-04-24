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Kuwait Airways resumes flights to 17 destinations as airspace reopens

The resumed schedule includes three weekly flights to London, Riyadh, Mumbai among others

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Kuwait restores flights to 17 destinations from Sunday, 26 April, following the reopening of the country’s airspace after a temporary suspension.
Kuwait restores flights to 17 destinations from Sunday, 26 April, following the reopening of the country’s airspace after a temporary suspension.
AP

Kuwait Airways will resum operations from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport, restoring flights to 17 destinations from Sunday, 26 April, following the reopening of the country’s airspace after a temporary suspension.

The move comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation lifted restrictions that had been in place since late February, when flights were halted as a precaution amid regional tensions, Al Seyassah newspaper reported. 

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Acting chief executive Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the resumed schedule includes three weekly flights to London, Riyadh, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi and Manila, alongside a daily service to Cairo. Four weekly flights will operate to Jeddah and Dhaka, while Beirut, Damascus and Lahore will be served twice a week. Weekly flights will also connect Kuwait to Istanbul, Guangzhou and Colombo.

Al Shatti said the resumption from Terminal 4 reflects the airline’s efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance passenger services. 

He added that the carrier is fully prepared to manage varying operational conditions with flexibility, supported by structured plans to ensure continuity while maintaining safety and service standards.

The airline has also focused on improving the passenger experience at Terminal 4, offering integrated services designed to provide a smooth journey and reinforce customer confidence.

Al Shatti expressed appreciation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its coordination and support, which he said had helped ensure the continuity of air services and address challenges during the disruption.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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