Acting chief executive Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the resumed schedule includes three weekly flights to London, Riyadh, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi and Manila, alongside a daily service to Cairo. Four weekly flights will operate to Jeddah and Dhaka, while Beirut, Damascus and Lahore will be served twice a week. Weekly flights will also connect Kuwait to Istanbul, Guangzhou and Colombo.