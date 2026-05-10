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Kuwait Airways reschedules May flights amid shift to Kuwait airport

Flights rescheduled amid move from Dammam to Kuwait

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The airline said current operations remain partial, with flights running from Terminal 4 for between eight and 10 hours daily.
The airline said current operations remain partial, with flights running from Terminal 4 for between eight and 10 hours daily.
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Kuwait Airways said it has rescheduled some flights during May as it transitions operations from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia back to Kuwait International Airport.

The airline said the move requires obtaining new international approvals and permits, noting that licences previously issued for departures from Dammam differ from those needed for flights operating directly from Kuwait.

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It added that current operations remain partial, with flights running from Terminal 4 for between eight and 10 hours daily.

Kuwait Airways said it plans to gradually increase the number of flights under a phased operational plan that takes into account security requirements.

The airline stressed that rescheduling does not mean cancellations but is intended to better organise flight timings.

Passengers affected by the changes can either request a refund or retain the ticket value in an electronic wallet for future use, the airline said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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