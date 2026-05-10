Flights rescheduled amid move from Dammam to Kuwait
Kuwait Airways said it has rescheduled some flights during May as it transitions operations from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia back to Kuwait International Airport.
The airline said the move requires obtaining new international approvals and permits, noting that licences previously issued for departures from Dammam differ from those needed for flights operating directly from Kuwait.
It added that current operations remain partial, with flights running from Terminal 4 for between eight and 10 hours daily.
Kuwait Airways said it plans to gradually increase the number of flights under a phased operational plan that takes into account security requirements.
The airline stressed that rescheduling does not mean cancellations but is intended to better organise flight timings.
Passengers affected by the changes can either request a refund or retain the ticket value in an electronic wallet for future use, the airline said.