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Emirates resumes Kuwait and Oman flights from May

The carrier will initially operate two daily direct flights between Dubai and Kuwait

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The carrier will initially operate two daily direct flights between Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, with the first service (EK855) departing at 7:50am and the second (EK857) at 2:55pm.
The carrier will initially operate two daily direct flights between Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, with the first service (EK855) departing at 7:50am and the second (EK857) at 2:55pm.
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Dubai: Emirates will resume flights to Kuwait from May 1, restoring services after the reopening of Kuwaiti airspace and the return of normal air traffic, according to schedules published on the airline’s website and cited by Al Khaleej newspaper.

The carrier will initially operate two daily direct flights between Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, with the first service (EK855) departing at 7:50am and the second (EK857) at 2:55pm.

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From May 16, Emirates will increase the number of daily flights to four using A350 and B777 aircraft, boosting seat capacity on the route, before adding a fifth daily service from May 21. The step-up in frequency reflects a gradual scaling up of operations in line with improving regional air traffic conditions.

In parallel, Emirates will resume services to Muscat from May 1 to May 15, operating five weekly flights on EK866, in addition to two weekly flights on EK862. The airline will then return to daily operations on the route from May 16 via flight EK866.

The expansion is part of the airline’s recovery, with demand for short-haul travel strengthening as connectivity across Gulf destinations continues to normalise.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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