GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Oman extends flight cancellations to Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, and Bahrain until April 15

Oman Air extends flight cancellations to key regional and international destinations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Oman Air

Dubai:  Oman Air has extended the temporary suspension of flights to several key regional and international destinations, citing ongoing operational disruptions.

In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, the airline said services to Dubai International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Kuwait International Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Baghdad International Airport and Khasab Airport will remain cancelled until April 15.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

The airline advised passengers with affected bookings to manage their reservations through its official website or mobile application.

Oman Air said flights to Amman and Dammam are scheduled to resume from April 1, as conditions begin to improve.

The rest of the airline’s network continues to operate as normal, the statement added, with the carrier apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Meanwhile, SalamAir has announced the suspension of flights to multiple regional destinations amid airspace closure due to current regional tensions.

Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran will remain suspended until April 30, while services to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, and Doha are suspended until April 15. The airline confirmed that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

SalamAir is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
OmanUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .

Oman Air cancels flights to 9 cities, including Dubai

1m read
Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.

Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

1m read
Saudia extends suspension of some flights until March 6

Saudia extends suspension of some flights until March 6

1m read
Saudia extends flight cancellations to 8 destinations

Saudia extends flight cancellations to 8 destinations

1m read