Oman Air extends flight cancellations to key regional and international destinations
Dubai: Oman Air has extended the temporary suspension of flights to several key regional and international destinations, citing ongoing operational disruptions.
In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, the airline said services to Dubai International Airport, Bahrain International Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Kuwait International Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Baghdad International Airport and Khasab Airport will remain cancelled until April 15.
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The airline advised passengers with affected bookings to manage their reservations through its official website or mobile application.
Oman Air said flights to Amman and Dammam are scheduled to resume from April 1, as conditions begin to improve.
The rest of the airline’s network continues to operate as normal, the statement added, with the carrier apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers.
Meanwhile, SalamAir has announced the suspension of flights to multiple regional destinations amid airspace closure due to current regional tensions.
Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran will remain suspended until April 30, while services to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, and Doha are suspended until April 15. The airline confirmed that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority.
SalamAir is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.