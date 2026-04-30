Doha flights resume: UAE’s flydubai, Air Arabia return to Hamad International

flydubai, Air Arabia lead UAE carriers as Doha airspace reopens in phases
Dubai: UAE travellers heading to Qatar are seeing more options open up, as flights to and from Hamad International Airport resume in phases, with UAE carriers among the first to return.
Airlines, including flydubai and Air Arabia, have already restarted services to Doha, offering renewed connectivity for residents travelling for business, tourism or transit.
Airport authorities said operations are being restored gradually, with additional airlines reintroduced in stages to ensure smooth passenger flow and avoid congestion.
“Additional flights are being introduced, airline partners are gradually resuming operations, and airport services continue to support smooth passenger flow,” the airport said.
Flights are currently operating through a dedicated corridor set up by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority — an air route that ensures the safe and orderly movement of aircraft as operations normalise.
Because of this, schedules remain subject to change. “Airspace capacity can only be increased in stages to ensure stable operations,” the airport said, adding that flights may still be delayed or cancelled due to factors beyond its control.
Alongside UAE carriers, several regional and international airlines have resumed services, including Oman Air, Royal Jordanian and EgyptAir. More airlines — such as Air India, Gulf Air and Ethiopian Airlines — are scheduled to return in the coming weeks.
Several UAE residents use Doha as a transit hub via Qatar Airways to reach destinations across Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling, arrive at least three hours before departure, and use online check-in and self-service facilities where possible to minimise waiting times.