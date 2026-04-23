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Qatar Airways resumes daily Dubai, Sharjah flights as UAE travel links restored

Damascus flights also restart in May as airline rebuilds Middle East network

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Qatar Airways announces resumption of flight operations between Doha and key destinations across the Middle East, reinstating daily services to the UAE and Syria.
Qatar Airways announces resumption of flight operations between Doha and key destinations across the Middle East, reinstating daily services to the UAE and Syria.
Qatar Airways

Dubai: Travellers in the UAE will once again have more flight options as Qatar Airways resumes daily services to Dubai and Sharjah from April 23, marking a key step in restoring regional connectivity.

The airline confirmed it has restarted daily flights between Doha and both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), with services to Damascus set to follow from May 1.

For UAE residents, the move brings back a major transit and long-haul travel link via Doha, improving connectivity to global destinations after weeks of disruption to regional air travel.

The resumptions are part of a phased rebuild of the airline’s network, following its earlier announcement to expand operations to more than 150 destinations worldwide from mid-June.

International airlines resumed operations to Qatar days ago, according to an announcement from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA). Qatar Airways has been operating a restricted schedule of special flights since March due to the ongoing regional conflict.

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What to keep in mind

Passengers have been advised to check their booking details regularly and ensure contact information is up to date, as schedules may continue to change depending on operational and regional conditions.

The airline is also offering added flexibility to travellers affected by recent disruptions. Customers with bookings between February 28 and September 15, can make complimentary date changes up to October 31, subject to availability. Refunds for unused tickets are also available, although processing may take up to 28 working days.

Despite the resumption, Qatar Airways cautioned that flight schedules remain subject to change due to regulatory, safety, or other external factors.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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