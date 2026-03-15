Qatar Airways to run limited flights to and from Doha amid ongoing airspace closure

The move comes as Qatari airspace remains officially closed, a situation the Doha-based carrier described as 'beyond our control.' While the airline has not yet confirmed a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations, the new corridors are intended to support passengers stranded by the recent disruption.

Alternatively, the airline is offering complimentary date changes for travel up to April 30, 2026, provided the new booking is on a Qatar Airways-operated flight.

The disruption, which has impacted thousands of travellers across the region, has prompted the airline to issue a flexible rebooking policy. Passengers holding confirmed tickets for travel between February 28 and March 28, 2026 are currently eligible for a full refund of any unused ticket value.

'The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,' the carrier stated, urging passengers not to travel to airports unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

The Civil Aviation Authority continues to monitor the situation, with a spokesperson for the airline noting that full operations will only resume once the regulator confirms the safe and permanent reopening of the country’s skies.

According to a statement released by the airline on Sunday, the carrier is also organising specific 'point-to-point' flights to assist passengers in continuing their journeys. The airline confirmed that eligible travellers for these direct services will be contacted individually by staff, while others have been advised to monitor the official website and mobile app for availability.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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