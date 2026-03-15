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Qatar Airways to run limited flights to and from Doha amid ongoing airspace closure

The airline confirmed that eligible travellers will be contacted individually by staff

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Qatar Airways to run limited flights to and from Doha amid ongoing airspace closure
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Dubai: Qatar Airways will operate a restricted schedule of special flights in the coming days after receiving temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority to open limited operating corridors.

The move comes as Qatari airspace remains officially closed, a situation the Doha-based carrier described as 'beyond our control.' While the airline has not yet confirmed a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations, the new corridors are intended to support passengers stranded by the recent disruption.

Point-to-point services

According to a statement released by the airline on Sunday, the carrier is also organising specific 'point-to-point' flights to assist passengers in continuing their journeys. The airline confirmed that eligible travellers for these direct services will be contacted individually by staff, while others have been advised to monitor the official website and mobile app for availability.

The Civil Aviation Authority continues to monitor the situation, with a spokesperson for the airline noting that full operations will only resume once the regulator confirms the safe and permanent reopening of the country’s skies.

'The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,' the carrier stated, urging passengers not to travel to airports unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

Rebooking and refund options

The disruption, which has impacted thousands of travellers across the region, has prompted the airline to issue a flexible rebooking policy. Passengers holding confirmed tickets for travel between February 28 and March 28, 2026 are currently eligible for a full refund of any unused ticket value.

Alternatively, the airline is offering complimentary date changes for travel up to April 30, 2026, provided the new booking is on a Qatar Airways-operated flight.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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