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Qatar Airways resumes daily Philadelphia flights from August

Qatar Airways will restart daily Philadelphia flights with Qsuite and Starlink Wi-Fi

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Qatar Airways resumes daily Philadelphia flights from August
REUTERS

Dubai: Qatar Airways will resume daily flights between Doha and Philadelphia from August 1, 2026, restoring a direct route to Pennsylvania’s largest city and expanding its North American network to 14 destinations.

The service will be operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft fitted with Qsuite business class and Starlink Wi-Fi, giving travellers a direct link between Philadelphia and Qatar Airways’ Doha hub.

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The returning route will also give passengers from Philadelphia access to more than 160 destinations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East through Hamad International Airport.

Daily flights from August

The Doha to Philadelphia service will operate daily as flight QR727, departing Doha at 8am and arriving in Philadelphia at 3.05pm.

The return flight, QR728, will depart Philadelphia at 9.30pm and arrive in Doha at 5pm the next day.

Bookings are available through qatarairways.com and the airline’s mobile app.

North America network grows

Philadelphia will become part of Qatar Airways’ 14-city North American network this summer, joining Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington D.C.

The airline said the reinstated service will also support onward travel within the US through its oneworld partnership with American Airlines.

Qatar Airways launched its first US service to New York in 2007 and has since expanded across North America to support demand for long-haul travel through Doha.

Qsuite and Starlink on board

The Philadelphia route will use the Airbus A350-900, giving business class passengers access to Qsuite and all travellers access to Starlink Wi-Fi.

Qatar Airways said more than 140 of its aircraft are now equipped with Starlink, making it the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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