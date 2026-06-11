Qatar Airways will restart daily Philadelphia flights with Qsuite and Starlink Wi-Fi
Dubai: Qatar Airways will resume daily flights between Doha and Philadelphia from August 1, 2026, restoring a direct route to Pennsylvania’s largest city and expanding its North American network to 14 destinations.
The service will be operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft fitted with Qsuite business class and Starlink Wi-Fi, giving travellers a direct link between Philadelphia and Qatar Airways’ Doha hub.
The returning route will also give passengers from Philadelphia access to more than 160 destinations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East through Hamad International Airport.
The Doha to Philadelphia service will operate daily as flight QR727, departing Doha at 8am and arriving in Philadelphia at 3.05pm.
The return flight, QR728, will depart Philadelphia at 9.30pm and arrive in Doha at 5pm the next day.
Bookings are available through qatarairways.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Philadelphia will become part of Qatar Airways’ 14-city North American network this summer, joining Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington D.C.
The airline said the reinstated service will also support onward travel within the US through its oneworld partnership with American Airlines.
Qatar Airways launched its first US service to New York in 2007 and has since expanded across North America to support demand for long-haul travel through Doha.
The Philadelphia route will use the Airbus A350-900, giving business class passengers access to Qsuite and all travellers access to Starlink Wi-Fi.
Qatar Airways said more than 140 of its aircraft are now equipped with Starlink, making it the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet.