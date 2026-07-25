GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX's biggest Starship win yet brings Moon missions one step closer

SpaceX nails historic ocean splashdown, deploys satellites, and clears biggest hurdle yet

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Starship soared on the second flight of the next generation, deploying advanced Starlink satellites for the first time and providing priceless data as it travelled through air, space, and sea
Starship soared on the second flight of the next generation, deploying advanced Starlink satellites for the first time and providing priceless data as it travelled through air, space, and sea
Space X

SpaceX's 13th Starship test flight on July 24 marked the company's most successful Starship mission to date.

While not every objective was perfect, the flight achieved several milestones.

The new milestones had never been completed together before, giving engineers critical data for future Moon and Mars missions.

The biggest headline wasn't simply that Starship, the world's biggest rocket, launched — it was that it:

  • survived reentry

  • completed its mission

  • splashed down intact in the Indian Ocean,

  • continued transmitting telemetry afterward.

For a vehicle designed to eventually be fully reusable, that's a huge leap forward.

Launch: Latest Starship rocket lifted off at 5:51 pm CDT on July 24, 2026 (2:51 AM GST on July 25, 2026)

What was achieved?

1. Rocket intact following reentry: Starship survived reentry intact

Earlier Starship flights often ended with explosions or loss of the spacecraft during reentry.

This time, the vehicle:

  • Reentered Earth's atmosphere

  • Maintained control

  • Protected itself with its upgraded heat shield

  • Landed in the Indian Ocean largely intact

SpaceX engineers celebrated because it was the first time an intact Starship had been recovered in the water.

As SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot put it: "This is the first time we've put an intact Starship in the water."

2. Data gathering: Starship kept transmitting data after splashdown

Perhaps even more valuable than the landing itself, Starship continued sending telemetry after touching down.

That means engineers can study:

  • Heat shield performance

  • Structural loads

  • Landing dynamics

  • Vehicle temperatures

  • Hardware health

Instead of guessing what happened during reentry, SpaceX now has real-world engineering data.

Starship Version V3: A 124-metre stainless-steel giant (2x more powerful as NASA’s 98-metre Space Launch System (SLS), the next-largest operational rocket .

3. Payload milestone: 20 Starlink V3 satellites were successfully deployed

The mission also tested Starship's ability to function as a next-generation Version 3 internet and direct-to-cell satellite launcher.

The upper stage released:

  • 20 Starlink Version 3 satellites

These deployment tests are important because Starship is expected to become SpaceX's primary launcher for its next-generation Starlink constellation.

The deployment involves next-gen Starlink V3 internet satellites via a payload dispenser while in a suborbital trajectory.

4. Thermal Protection: The new heat shield passed another major test

One of the biggest goals was evaluating improvements made after May's flight.

SpaceX had redesigned parts of:

  • heat shield tiles

  • hardware

  • onboard software

The spacecraft survived atmospheric heating, providing engineers with valuable information for future flights.

Dan Huot described the result as a "dream scenario" for collecting heat shield data.

This allows the test team to evaluate upgraded heat shield tiles and new aft skirt attachment mechanisms under real aerodynamic and re-entry conditions.

Liftoff Thrust: Starship V3 generates over 18 million pounds (approx. 80 meganewtons) of thrust using 33 Raptor 3 engines, whereas SLS produces about 8.8 million pounds of thrust. Payload Capacity: Starship V3 is designed to lift over 100 to 150+ metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO) in reusable configurations (and even more if expendable).

5. Landing result, so far: The booster mostly succeeded — though it wasn't perfect

The Super Heavy booster also completed its return, although not flawlessly.

According to SpaceX:

  • Not all planned landing engines ignited.

  • The landing burn was harder than intended.

  • The booster hit the ocean faster than expected.

While this means more work remains on booster recovery, SpaceX still collected valuable data.

Why this matters

This wasn't simply another test launch.

It demonstrated that SpaceX is steadily solving the hardest engineering problems needed to make Starship reusable.

Those include:

  • surviving orbital reentry

  • protecting the heat shield

  • maintaining vehicle control

  • deploying payloads

  • recovering usable flight data

Each successful test reduces technical risk for future missions.

Why NASA is watching closely

NASA has selected Starship as the lunar lander for future Artemis Moon missions.

To carry astronauts safely to the Moon, Starship must repeatedly prove it can:

  • survive spaceflight

  • operate reliably

  • land safely

  • be reused

Following the flight, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman shared an image of Starship passing the Moon, writing:

"Pretty clear from this shot that SpaceX knows where we are going!"

Why investors care

This was also Starship's first test flight since SpaceX's public market debut in June.

A successful mission boosts confidence in several long-term business plans, including:

  • expanding the Starlink satellite network

  • dramatically lowering launch costs

  • supporting NASA lunar missions

  • enabling future Mars exploration

  • developing large-scale space infrastructure

The July 24 flight wasn't a perfect landing — but it may have been Starship's most important success yet.

In short

For the first time, SpaceX launched its newest-generation Starship, deployed satellites, survived atmospheric reentry, splashed down intact in the ocean, and continued transmitting engineering data afterward.

While the booster's landing burn still needs refinement, the mission cleared one of the biggest remaining hurdles toward making Starship a fully reusable spacecraft.

For SpaceX, that's a major step toward supporting future Moon missions, expanding Starlink, and ultimately pursuing its long-term goal of sending humans to Mars.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

SpaceX's Starship rocket lifts off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SpaceX's Starship test succeeds after going public

2m read
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship stands ready but was aborted before liftoff, in Starbase, Texas, Thursday, July 16, 2026.

SpaceX Starship launch aborted on the pad

2m read
Elon Musk

What would Elon Musk do with 100,000 satellites?

3m read
Musk eyes Mars as SpaceX makes Wall Street debut

Musk eyes Mars as SpaceX makes Wall Street debut

1m read