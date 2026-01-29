GOLD/FOREX
Aviation

Win free flight tickets inside Fortnite: Qatar Airways launches a virtual Doha

Players can unlock travel rewards and flights through mission-based challenges

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Meet Sama, Qatar Airways' virtual cabin crew - who you will find inside the Q-verse.
Qatar Airways

Doha: Qatar’s national carrier has launched its first-ever digital destination inside the popular online game Fortnite, giving gamers a new way to explore Doha and the airline’s onboard experience even before ever booking a flight.

Called ‘QVerse Island’, the virtual destination recreates key Doha landmarks and begins inside a digital version of Hamad International Airport.

Players start their journey there before moving through different parts of the island, including locations inspired by the city and the airport’s indoor garden, The Orchard.

The experience is guided by Sama, Qatar Airways’ digital cabin crew, who leads players through a series of mission-based challenges.

Golden tickets

Along the way, players can explore hidden areas across the island to uncover “golden tickets”, which unlock the chance to win Qatar Airways travel rewards and flights.

Qatar Airways said the idea behind QVerse Island is to reach travellers earlier in their decision-making journey, especially younger audiences who spend time on gaming and social platforms.

Travel intent is increasingly shaped through various digital channels, including social media platforms and immersive gaming environments. Qatar Airways, through the QVerse Island, is extending its presence to such ecosystems to actively engage with travellers long before they search for their next journey.

By placing Doha inside Fortnite, the airline is linking virtual exploration with real-world travel incentives, turning gameplay into a pathway towards future trips.

Digital aviation ecosystem

Sama already plays a central role across Qatar Airways’ digital platforms, including its existing QVerse web experience and brand storytelling campaigns. Her appearance in Fortnite extends that digital identity into gaming, positioning her as a familiar guide across multiple online environments.

The launch of QVerse Island also ties into Qatar Airways’ wider digital push, including its rollout of Starlink in-flight connectivity.

The airline currently operates more than 120 Starlink-enabled aircraft, offering high-speed Wi-Fi of up to 500 Mbps on selected routes.

Passengers on Starlink-equipped flights can access faster-than-home Wi-Fi across an increasing number of destinations in the Americas, Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, although aircraft may change due to operational requirements.

Together, QVerse Island, Sama, and Starlink highlight how airlines are experimenting with new ways to stay visible to travellers long before they arrive at the airport — starting not with a boarding pass, but with a game controller.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Qatar AirwaysQatar

