Travel intent is increasingly shaped through various digital channels, including social media platforms and immersive gaming environments. Qatar Airways, through the QVerse Island, is extending its presence to such ecosystems to actively engage with travellers long before they search for their next journey.

Together, QVerse Island, Sama, and Starlink highlight how airlines are experimenting with new ways to stay visible to travellers long before they arrive at the airport — starting not with a boarding pass, but with a game controller.

