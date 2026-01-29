Players can unlock travel rewards and flights through mission-based challenges
Doha: Qatar’s national carrier has launched its first-ever digital destination inside the popular online game Fortnite, giving gamers a new way to explore Doha and the airline’s onboard experience even before ever booking a flight.
Called ‘QVerse Island’, the virtual destination recreates key Doha landmarks and begins inside a digital version of Hamad International Airport.
Players start their journey there before moving through different parts of the island, including locations inspired by the city and the airport’s indoor garden, The Orchard.
The experience is guided by Sama, Qatar Airways’ digital cabin crew, who leads players through a series of mission-based challenges.
Along the way, players can explore hidden areas across the island to uncover “golden tickets”, which unlock the chance to win Qatar Airways travel rewards and flights.
Qatar Airways said the idea behind QVerse Island is to reach travellers earlier in their decision-making journey, especially younger audiences who spend time on gaming and social platforms.
Travel intent is increasingly shaped through various digital channels, including social media platforms and immersive gaming environments. Qatar Airways, through the QVerse Island, is extending its presence to such ecosystems to actively engage with travellers long before they search for their next journey.
By placing Doha inside Fortnite, the airline is linking virtual exploration with real-world travel incentives, turning gameplay into a pathway towards future trips.
Sama already plays a central role across Qatar Airways’ digital platforms, including its existing QVerse web experience and brand storytelling campaigns. Her appearance in Fortnite extends that digital identity into gaming, positioning her as a familiar guide across multiple online environments.
The launch of QVerse Island also ties into Qatar Airways’ wider digital push, including its rollout of Starlink in-flight connectivity.
The airline currently operates more than 120 Starlink-enabled aircraft, offering high-speed Wi-Fi of up to 500 Mbps on selected routes.
Passengers on Starlink-equipped flights can access faster-than-home Wi-Fi across an increasing number of destinations in the Americas, Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, although aircraft may change due to operational requirements.
Together, QVerse Island, Sama, and Starlink highlight how airlines are experimenting with new ways to stay visible to travellers long before they arrive at the airport — starting not with a boarding pass, but with a game controller.
