Meet new CEO of Qatar Airways Group: Hamad Ali Al-Khater

Move marks the end of Badr Mohammed Al-Meer's two-year tenure at the helm
In its latest leadership transition, Qatar Airways Group has appointed Hamad Ali Al-Khater as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective December 7, 2025.
The move marks the end of Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer's two-year tenure at the helm, Bloomberg reported.
Al-Khater, a seasoned aviation executive, steps in from his role as Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar's flagship gateway, where he has driven operational excellence and passenger-centric innovations since joining the group less than two years ago.
Al-Khater's appointment, announced on X on Sunday, underscores Qatar's commitment to seamless integration between its national carrier and airport infrastructure.
At HIA, he oversaw safety protocols, strategic expansions, and enhancements that propelled the airport to global acclaim, including its ranking among the world's best by Skytrax in 2024.
His expertise in infrastructure development and customer experience aligns perfectly with Qatar Airways' ambitions amid post-pandemic recovery and challenges in the aviation sector.
The airline, which connects over 170 destinations, has rebounded strongly, reporting a 15% passenger growth in the last fiscal year, but faces intensifying competition from rivals like Emirates and Etihad.
Al Meer officially started his stint as Qatar Airways CEO on November 5, 2023, succeeding the long-serving Akbar Al Baker.
Under Al-Meer, Qatar Airways navigated supply chain disruptions and fleet modernisation, including orders for Boeing 777X jets.
For Al-Khater, the new role presents an opportunity to leverage HIA's synergies for Qatar Airways' growth.
Experts anticipate a focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and expanding codeshare partnerships, vital as the airline eyes a $6 billion investment in new routes by 2030.
This internal promotion signals stability and homegrown talent in Qatar's aviation powerhouse, poised to "go places together" with renewed vigour.
Al-Khater's track record suggests a steady hand, and keeping the airline's service edge will be paramount in a hyper-competitive skies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox