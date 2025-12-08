GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Tristar Group donates 25 million Sri Lanka rupees to cyclone relief efforts

Sri Lanka opens accounts for disaster relief, urges diplomatic mission to help raise funds

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne (2nd from left) with Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Emirates Consul General Alexi Gunasekera (2nd from right), Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Assistant Consul Lalith Lokudadalla (right), and Tristar Finance staff Aruna Weerasinghe (left).
Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne (2nd from left) with Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Emirates Consul General Alexi Gunasekera (2nd from right), Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Assistant Consul Lalith Lokudadalla (right), and Tristar Finance staff Aruna Weerasinghe (left).

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne pledged to donate 25 million Sri Lanka rupees (Dh300,000) to the Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Emirates Consul General Alexi Gunasekera as an immediate contribution to the relief and recovery fund being raised for the country which was recently devastated by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Sri Lankan government has opened local and foreign accounts for disaster relief contributions and has instructed diplomatic missions abroad to help in raising much-needed funds.

Gunasekera thanked Tristar for being one of the first companies in Dubai to donate all by itself without clubbing its donation with other companies. The consul general was accompanied by Assistant Consul Lalith Lokudadalla and Tristar employee Aruna Weerasinghe, also a Sri Lankan. 

Tristar is the owner of RM Parks (Private) Limited, which has a brand licensing partnership to operate Shell fuel stations across Sri Lanka. The company launched last September the Clean Sri Lanka Programme at the Shell Tasma facility in Biyagama, which marked the beginning of a nationwide rollout aimed at enhancing sanitation standards at fuel stations across Sri Lanka.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai is open 24x7 to accept relief materials till Sunday

Cyclone Ditwah: UAE residents urged to aid Sri Lanka

4m read
Pakistan team at Dubai International stadium

Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series

1m read
Will India-Pakistan meet in the final again?

Will India-Pakistan meet in the final again?

1m read
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Tristar Group Founder and CEO Eugene Mayne for winning the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability at the 2025 London Global Convention on Corporate Governance and Sustainability organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India.

Tristar promotes ethical foundation for board decisions

2m read