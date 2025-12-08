Tristar Group donates 25 million Sri Lanka rupees to cyclone relief efforts

Sri Lanka opens accounts for disaster relief, urges diplomatic mission to help raise funds
Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne pledged to donate 25 million Sri Lanka rupees (Dh300,000) to the Sri Lanka Dubai and the Northern Emirates Consul General Alexi Gunasekera as an immediate contribution to the relief and recovery fund being raised for the country which was recently devastated by Cyclone Ditwah.
The Sri Lankan government has opened local and foreign accounts for disaster relief contributions and has instructed diplomatic missions abroad to help in raising much-needed funds.
Gunasekera thanked Tristar for being one of the first companies in Dubai to donate all by itself without clubbing its donation with other companies. The consul general was accompanied by Assistant Consul Lalith Lokudadalla and Tristar employee Aruna Weerasinghe, also a Sri Lankan.
Tristar is the owner of RM Parks (Private) Limited, which has a brand licensing partnership to operate Shell fuel stations across Sri Lanka. The company launched last September the Clean Sri Lanka Programme at the Shell Tasma facility in Biyagama, which marked the beginning of a nationwide rollout aimed at enhancing sanitation standards at fuel stations across Sri Lanka.
