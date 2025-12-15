Alexi Gunasekera urged the UAE's diverse population to rally behind Sri Lanka at this critical time. "We have close to 240,000 Sri Lankans and around 200 nationalities living here in UAE and we urge everyone to come forward and support Sri Lanka at this moment."

Emirates' initiatives follow campaigns run by the Sri Lankan diplomatic mission in the UAE. Sri Lanka’s Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates has called on all UAE residents, regardless of nationality, to support relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

For the next two weeks, Emirates will provide over 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across its daily passenger flights to Colombo. The initiative aims to support relief efforts for families displaced by flooding in several parts of the country.

The first shipment left Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, 9 December, carrying fortified biscuits from the World Food Programme (WFP). The supplies are part of a series of consignments that will include food, tarpaulins, and other relief materials from the Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Sri Lanka, and so, in coordination with Dubai Humanitarian, we are mobilising our infrastructure and operations to extend essential support to the communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah,” he said.

“We sincerely thank Emirates for enabling the activation of this critical airbridge in response to the floods in Sri Lanka. This collaboration reflects the spirit of collective action that defines Dubai as a global hub for humanitarian efforts,” he said.

