Over 100 tonnes of aid to be airlifted from Dubai to support victims of Cyclone Ditwah
Dubai: Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian have launched a humanitarian airbridge to rush emergency aid to Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the airline announced Monday.
For the next two weeks, Emirates will provide over 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across its daily passenger flights to Colombo. The initiative aims to support relief efforts for families displaced by flooding in several parts of the country.
Emirates' initiatives follow campaigns run by the Sri Lankan diplomatic mission in the UAE. Sri Lanka’s Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates has called on all UAE residents, regardless of nationality, to support relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.
Alexi Gunasekera urged the UAE's diverse population to rally behind Sri Lanka at this critical time. "We have close to 240,000 Sri Lankans and around 200 nationalities living here in UAE and we urge everyone to come forward and support Sri Lanka at this moment."
The first shipment left Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, 9 December, carrying fortified biscuits from the World Food Programme (WFP). The supplies are part of a series of consignments that will include food, tarpaulins, and other relief materials from the Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
Authorities in Colombo have set up a disaster management unit to coordinate the distribution of the incoming supplies among affected communities.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the initiative underscores the airline’s commitment to Sri Lanka.
“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Sri Lanka, and so, in coordination with Dubai Humanitarian, we are mobilising our infrastructure and operations to extend essential support to the communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah,” he said.
He added that Emirates would “dedicate bellyhold cargo capacity for crisis relief aid on our daily flights to Sri Lanka, providing a regular and reliable flow of vital commodities.”
Meanwhile. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, highlighted the importance of the partnership.
“We sincerely thank Emirates for enabling the activation of this critical airbridge in response to the floods in Sri Lanka. This collaboration reflects the spirit of collective action that defines Dubai as a global hub for humanitarian efforts,” he said.
Dubai Humanitarian, the world’s largest humanitarian hub, coordinates the work of over 80 organisations and entities. Its partnership with Emirates, established in 2020, has been instrumental in delivering emergency aid to nations struck by crises.
The new airbridge follows previous joint efforts by Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian to support disaster relief in Pakistan, Turkey, and Syria.
In 2023, Emirates SkyCargo carried hundreds of tonnes of aid to Istanbul after the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The airline also established an air bridge to Pakistan to deliver emergency supplies during severe flooding.
