Cyclone Ditwah: UAE residents urged to aid Sri Lanka’s recovery from mass destruction

Consulate in Dubai opens 24x7, as top diplomat seeks community aid, thanks UAE's support
Dubai: Sri Lanka's Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates has called on all UAE residents, regardless of nationality, to support relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.
Alexi Gunasekera urged the UAE's diverse population to rally behind Sri Lanka at this critical time. "We have close to 240,000 Sri Lankans and around 200 nationalities living here in UAE and we urge everyone to come forward and support Sri Lanka at this moment," he told Gulf News on Thursday.
The appeal comes as the Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai has been operating around the clock since December 2, collecting donations from well-wishers across communities. Within just two days, the mission gathered more than 10tonnes of relief supplies.
Subhashini Silva, Head of Chancery at the consulate, said various community organisations including some Indian community groups, have stepped forward with substantial support apart from Sri Lankan expats.
A similar collection drive was carried out by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The consulate will continue accepting donations until December 7, including Sunday, with officers assigned to collect contributions from associations and community groups, she said.
Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on Sri Lanka's eastern coast on November 28, causing widespread devastation in what is dubbed as one of its deadliest environmental disasters in modern history.
The disaster has claimed 479 lives and affected more than 1.6 million people including 480,000 families, according to the latest figures from Sri Lanka, said the Consul General.
“The severity of these adverse weather conditions is something we simply cannot afford to face. The damage is truly devastating,” Silva explained.
Gunasekera outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the crisis. The first phase focuses on immediate humanitarian relief, while the second phase tackles reconstruction.
"Second phase is the rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, especially roads, railway tracks and even agrarian system," he said.
The Sri Lankan government has estimated that approximately $8 billion will be needed for reconstruction following the cyclone's impact on agriculture, transportation networks and water systems, he revealed.
Beyond immediate relief, Gunasekera urged the international community to maintain economic ties with Sri Lanka to prevent further damage to livelihoods. He specifically called on tourists not to cancel their plans.
"We urge people who have already booked to visit Sri Lanka’s tourism sector not to cancel their plan because now the weather is okay, and the southern province is already not affected that much," he said.
He also encouraged continued imports from Sri Lanka and increased foreign investment to help stabilise the economy, which only recently emerged from a severe economic crisis two and a half years ago. “The government had been working towards attracting 3.5 million tourists by 2030 and increasing exports from $18 billion to $36 billion,” the Consul General pointed out.
People wishing to donate relief goods can deliver them to the Sri Lankan Consulate on Al Mankhool Road in Satwa, during the extended operating hours until December 7. The mission has published a list of 46 essential items needed on its social media platforms and website. Only the listed items will be accepted.
For financial contributions, donors can either deposit directly to accounts following Sri Lankan Central Bank guidelines, hand over contributions at the consulate office, or deposit to the mission's general accounts for onward transfer.
"We really need to focus more on the rebuilding efforts of the country because, there's been a lot of damage to the infrastructure, water supply, and there's lot to rebuild. So now we seek more financial assistance from our well-wishers and the community," Silva said.
Gunasekera expressed deep appreciation for the UAE government's swift and substantial response. Six aircraft carrying humanitarian aid have been dispatched to Sri Lanka, demonstrating the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations, he said.
“Sri Lanka has a very good relationship with the UAE. Our President, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, visited the UAE earlier this year and UAE-Sri Lanka relations are at a very high level."
The consul general said the UAE's support has been widely recognised in Sri Lanka. "I must say it has been overwhelming. In every newspaper in Sri Lanka and across social media, they are commending the UAE government’s support. We highly appreciate the UAE for this great gesture.”
Despite facing multiple crises in recent decades—including the 2004 tsunami, Easter Sunday attacks, Covid-19 and an economic crisis—Gunasekera described Sri Lankans as resilient people who have consistently overcome adversity.
"But now, Sri Lanka needs the support of the international community and rebuild its economy," he said.
With international support, he believes the country can normalise the situation and restore people's livelihoods quickly.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox