Emirates airlines at 40: How a flagship carrier became a pillar of UAE soft power

When an Airbus A300 lifted off from Dubai International Airport bound for Karachi at 11.45am on October 25, 1985, few could have imagined that this modest inaugural flight, crewed by pilots borrowed from Pakistan International Airlines and operated with only two leased aircraft, would mark the birth of one of the world’s greatest aviation success stories. Forty years later, Emirates Airlines stands as a towering emblem of the United Arab Emirates’ ambition, ingenuity, and global outreach, a symbol not just of commercial achievement but of the UAE’s distinctive brand of soft power.